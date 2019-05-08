'Crybaby of this election': Arun Jaitley's jibe at Congress over MCC complaints to Election Commission

New Delhi: Calling the Congress Party as a 'Cry Baby' in the elections, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said that a tendency has developed among the political parties to excessively allege a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by their opponents.

Taking to Twitter, Jaitley said: "Of late, a tendency has developed amongst the political parties to excessively allege a violation of the MCC by their opponents. In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the Congress Party as the 'Cry Baby' of this election, is leading the pack." "The Right to Free Speech does not get suspended or diluted even during elections. Quite to the contrary, elections are the greatest celebration of Indian democracy. The sacrosanct Right of Free Speech has to be fully protected during this period," he said.

The Finance Minister said that "the MCC and the Right to Free Speech have to co-exist". "In recent cases, where the PM appealed to the first time voters, no party or candidate was mentioned. In another case, he made a reference to the demographic composition of the new constituency of Congress President. How these speeches are even considered violative of the MCC?" Jaitley tweeted.

"Another case relates to the Gandhi Family principle of restrictive free speech. They can call even an honest prime minister a 'Chor.' However, others don't possess this right," he said. The Congress has moved the apex court after the Election Commission had given clean chit to Modi and BJP president Shah for their speeches alleging that it violated the Model Code of Conduct. The Supreme Court will hear the matter on 8 May.

