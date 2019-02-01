Crumbling Karnataka coalition: HD Deve Gowda says he's in pain, 'can't keep quiet anymore' on alliance with Congress

Bengaluru: JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda on Thursday publicly voiced his unhappiness with ally Congress, saying he was in "pain" and would not remain "quiet anymore."

Gowda, who is Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's father, made it known that the six months of running the coalition government with the Congress was not a pleasant experience for the JD(S) but he had "not opened his mouth."

"Is this a way to run the coalition government, where we have to request our partner not to use foul (unparliamentary) language? Six months have passed since Kumaraswamy became the chief minister and all kinds of things have happened in six months. Till now I haven't opened my mouth, but now I can't keep quiet," he said.

His comment comes days after several state Congress leaders demanded that former chief minister Siddaramaiah be made chief minister again.

Gowda also lashed out at former Siddaramaiah, who misbehaved with a woman a few days ago, where he snatched her mic. "How can anyone touch anybody's clothes? He is a kind of person who does not even meet MLAs," Gowda said.

