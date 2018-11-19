CRPF jawan shoots self with colleague's AK-47 in poll-bound Chhattisgarh; probe underway to find reason for suicide

Raipur: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Monday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with the service rifle of a colleague in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, police said.

"Constable Rajiv Kumar Singh (37), belonging to the 148th battalion of the CRPF, shot himself with his colleague's AK-47 rifle at around 12:20 pm in the premises of Kabir Nagar police station," an official told PTI.

"He was rushed to a nearby hospital where authorities declared him dead on arrival," the official said.

Singh, a native of Jamunipur village of Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district, was on poll duty in the state where the second phase of voting will be held on Tuesday.

"A case has been registered and a probe was underway to find out the reason why Singh took this step," the official added.