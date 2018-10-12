Create massive BJP wave in Chhattisgarh polls for tsunami in 2019, Amit Shah tells party workers in Bilaspur

Bilaspur: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday asked the party workers to create an environment for a "massive wave" in the favour of the saffron party in November's Chhattisgarh Assembly polls so that it will turn into a "tsunami" in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

He said the government would identify the "infiltrators" and throw them out of the country after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in 2019's general election.

Shah told the party workers that a thumping victory for the BJP in Chhattisgarh would avenge the "sacrifices" of their fellow workers in other states.

He was referring to the killings of party leaders and workers in Kerala, West Bengal and other non-BJP-ruled states.

Addressing the booth-level BJP workers in Bilaspur town, Shah also hit out at the Congress, accusing it of engaging in the politics of appeasement for votes and doing nothing against "infiltrators" who were like "termites".

"The BJP is in power in 19 states, covering about 70 percent area of the country. After being in power for three consecutive terms, we are in the battleground to form government for the fourth time in Chhattisgarh," he said.

Shah asked the BJP workers to set their eyes on winning over 65 of the 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh (the saffron party's tally was 49 in 2013), which will go to the polls in two phases — on 12 and 20 November.

"I want to ask, are you going to be satisfied with a victory margin of two-three seats? This time we should win more than 65 seats.

"Party workers all over the country have their eyes on Chhattisgarh," he said, adding that a "significant" victory in the state would ensure the party's win in the non-BJP-ruled states.

"My workers in Bengal are keeping an eye on Chhattisgarh. If you win this election with a thin majority, the workers all over the country will be disappointed," the BJP chief said.

"Our workers are being killed in Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu. Chhattisgarh's victory will form a base for forming governments in Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana.

"Create a massive wave in the state, which will turn into a tsunami in 2019 in the country to ensure victory for (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji," he said.

Shah said the Chhattisgarh poll results will have a bearing on national politics in 2019.

"(A BJP) victory in Chhattisgarh will lay the foundation for a grand win in 2019. Chhattisgarh's thumping victory will be a revenge of the sacrifices of the party workers in Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala," he added.

Shah accused the Congress of practising the politics of appeasement for votes and hit out at its president, Rahul Gandhi.

"Every time the Congress came to power in the country, it practised the politics of appeasement for its vote bank at the cost of the country's security.

"I want to ask you, should infiltrators be ousted from the country or not? Illegal infiltrators in crores have entered the country and are eating it like termites. The Congress party did nothing against the infiltrators," he said.

"After the BJP came to power in Assam, the NRC (National Register of Citizens) exercise was launched and prima facie, 40 lakh infiltrators were identified.

"As soon as they were identified, Rahul Baba and company, the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) -- all of them started raising a hue and cry as if they had lost someone close," he said.

"Rahul Baba, you keep on backing them (infiltrators). Let the SP and BSP also take their sides. Nothing will happen.

"After 2019, the Narendra Modi-led BJP government will identify the infiltrators in every corner of the country and drag them out," Shah added.

He said the country's safety and security as well as making it free from Naxalism, terrorism and infiltrators were among the top priorities of the saffron party.

A BJP victory in Chhattisgarh will reflect the support for the NRC and the country's security, and the opposition to infiltrators and Naxalism, Shah added.

The BJP is in power in Chhattisgarh for 15 years under the leadership of Chief Minister Raman Singh.

In the 2013 Assembly polls, the saffron party had won 49 seats in the state, the Congress 39, the BSP one and an Independent candidate one.