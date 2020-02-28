CPM says Ajit Doval's 'jo hua so hua' remark is shocking, demands SC-monitored probe into Delhi violence

New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Friday slammed National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's "jo hua so hua (whatever happened has happened)" remark while speaking to people in the riot-hit areas of Delhi, and alleged attempts are being made to "whitewash" the role of perpetrators.

The CPI(M) asked the Centre to commission a judicial probe by a Supreme Court judge, or a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry on the violence to dispel doubts about any partisan approach.

"NSA, Ajit Doval, made a shocking statement while talking to victims of violence that 'whatever happened has happened (jo hua so hua)'. The same approach was evident in the unseemly developments in the Delhi High Court where the Delhi Police categorically refused to indict those who have given public speeches to incite communal polarization," the Left party said in a statement.

The party also questioned the Delhi Police's inability to preempt the violence.

"The need of the hour is to create confidence among the people and help them deal with the post-violence trauma that people have to cope with in northeast Delhi and the sense of insecurity elsewhere.

"Instead of doing this, if the so-called investigation is used to whitewash the role of the perpetrators and selectively handout clean chits, it will invariably lead to further widening of the chasm," it said.

