CPM questions Narendra Modi's 'silence' on hate speeches, slams BJP on sedition charges against school headmistress for staging anti-CAA play

Politics Press Trust of India Feb 04, 2020 12:45:00 IST

  • The CPM on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'silence' on hate speeches by his party members

  • The party also slammed Modi's government over the sedition case slapped against a parent and a teacher in Karnataka for allegedly staging a play on the new citizenship law.

  • CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a tweet said that communal polarisation has been BJP's "only achievement" in power.

New Delhi: The CPM on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on hate speeches by his party members and slammed his government over the sedition case slapped against a parent and a teacher in Karnataka for allegedly staging a play on the new citizenship law.

Nazbunnisa, 26, the mother of the girl who participated in the play, and Fareeda Begum, 52, the headteacher of Shaheen School, who staged it, were arrested by Bidar New Town Police Station officers.

The two were booked under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting, attempting to promote disharmony) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code.

"A 9-year old child's lines in a school play have sent a mother and teacher to jail for ‘sedition' while the prime minister is completely ‘maun' over his ministers urging people to shoot down people & calling elected CMs “terrorists”. This is the BJP's worldview and they will be made accountable," tweeted CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

In another tweet, he said communal polarisation has been BJP's "only achievement" in power.

"Communal polarisation, fear-mongering, hatred and violence... That is all BJP is left in its arsenal with. These are their only achievements over the last six years. These are the ‘Achhe Din' Modi promised in 2014?" he said.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2020 12:45:00 IST

