CPM MPs stage protest in Parliament over privatisation of PSUs; Cabinet had approved sale of its stake in four public sector enterprises

New Delhi: Communist Party of India (Marxist) lawmakers on Thursday staged a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi bust in Parliament over the privatisation of the public sector undertakings (PSUs). The lawmakers stood near the statue with placards in their hands which read "save PSUs".

Last week, the Union Cabinet approved the sale of its stake in four public sector enterprises, Shipping Corporation of India and the Container Corporation of India, Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation.

The government will also cease the management control of the five PSUs. The winter session of Parliament commenced on 18 November and will continue till 13 December. It also marks the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha.

