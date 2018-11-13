CPM announces alliance with DMK for 2019 Lok Sabha polls to save 'unity, integrity and harmony' in India

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday announced that his party will ally with DMK in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

"We have decided today that in Tamil Nadu we will be with the DMK in the forthcoming elections. We are together on the issue of saving the unity, integrity and harmony of the people of India and the country's constitutional institutions," ANI quoted Yechury as saying.

Yechury made this announcement after meeting DMK president MK Stalin at the latter's residence in Chennai.

The CPM leader had earlier also alleged that BJP was damaging and destroying the country's institutions.

"The role of top BJP leadership in damaging and destroying the country's institutions is unparalleled in India's history. This is needed to further the RSS's unconstitutional agenda. Their nefarious designs have to be, and will be defeated," Yechury had tweeted.

"That the CBI is particularly under the spotlight should not surprise us. After all, it was the agency investigating the BJP party president for a very serious charge. No prizes for guessing how and why his name was 'cleared' under a dark cloud," he had alleged.

Yechury had alleged that a number of "compromised officials" with dubious records were inducted into top agencies in the past four years.

He had claimed it was not just due to poor governance "but due to a malafide intention to target political opposition and save their own under investigation".

With inputs from PTI