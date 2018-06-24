Football world cup 2018

CPM alleges bias in compiling NRC, accuses BJP of 'playing with emotive issues' in Assam

Politics Indo-Asian News Service Jun 24, 2018 21:22:32 IST

New Delhi: Alleging authorities bias in compiling the national register of citizens (NRC) in Assam, the CPM on Sunday accused the ruling BJP of "playing with emotive issues" in the state for electoral gains.

Representational image. Reuters

It said that the proposed amendment to the Citizenship Act on the basis of religious affinity of the people was "straining the already fragile unity of the people in Assam".

"Religious and linguistic minorities are under severe pressure due to incomplete and deliberate discrimination in the process of the updating of the national register of citizens (NRC) and the category of doubtful voters," the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) said at the conclusion of its three-day Central Committee meeting wherein the issue was discussed.

"The unity of the people belonging to different religions, languages and ethnicity must be the foremost objective. Playing with emotive issues for electoral gains by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS is worsening the situation," it said.

"The CPM opposes any amendment based on the religious affiliation of the people to determine their citizenship," it added.

On electoral reforms, the CPM reiterated its demand of scrapping the electoral bonds scheme.

The party said it would conduct a nationwide campaign and organise seminars/conventions/public meetings demanding urgent electoral reforms.

"This will include the propagation of the CPM stand for proportional representation with partial list system in the elections. This campaign will also highlight the need for making funding of political parties transparent and demand the withdrawal of the electoral bonds introduced by the Narendra Modi government as also the amendment made to the FCRA which is only legalizing political corruption," it said.

This campaign for electoral reforms will be conducted in the coming three months, it said.

 


