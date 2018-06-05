You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

CPI nominates Binoy Viswam as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Kerala; poll to be held on 21 June

Politics PTI Jun 05, 2018 17:28:49 IST

New Delhi: The CPI on Tuesday said Binoy Viswam will be its candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Kerala.

"The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India has accepted the recommendation of the Kerala State Council and announces Binoy Viswam as the CPI candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Kerala," party general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said in a statement.

File image of Binoy Viswam. Wikimedia Commons

File image of Binoy Viswam. Wikimedia Commons

Viswam, a minister in the previous LDF government in Kerala, started his political carrier as a student leader and worked as general secretary of the AISF, the student wing of the CPI.

He was known for his efficiency as a minister and has been elected as one of the secretaries of the CPI in the recently held 23rd Party Congress, Reddy said.

The Election Commission had announced polls to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala last month. These include the one held by Upper House Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien. It will fall vacant on 1 July.

The election would be held on 21 June, the poll panel had said.

Kurien (Congress), Joy Abraham (Kerala Congress-M) and CP Narayanan (CPM) are retiring on 1 July.

Of the nine RS seats in the state, three each are held by Congress and CPM and one each by Kerala Congress-M, IUML and an Independent member.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 17:28 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores