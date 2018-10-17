CPI condemns attack on Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy in Bihar, blames BJP Yuva Morcha and Bajrang Dal

Begusarai: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has strongly condemned the "brutal attack" on former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy at Begusarai district of Bihar, and alleged that it was orchestrated by the activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha and Bajrang Dal.

"The National Secretariat of Communist Party of India severely condemns the brutal attack on Kanhaiya Kumar at Bachwada sub-division of Begusarai district of Bihar by the goons of BJP Yuva Morcha and Bajrang Dal," a statement issued by the CPI read.

Narrating the incident, the CPI said that Kumar was returning after a political campaign to motivate people to join the party's proposed massive rally on 25 October at Patna when the incident took place.

"He was returning after a political campaign to motivate people to join CPI proposed massive rally on 25 October at Patna. More than 50 goons attacked the convoy with weapons (and) beat colleagues of Kanhaiya, damaged several vehicles. Kanhaiya is safe but several comrades who resisted are injured," the statement read.

The CPI further claimed that the attack on Kumar was to kill him, adding, "It is a shame on the part of the ruling clan to carry such inhuman attacks on popular student leader like Kanhaiya Kumar."

The party has also demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

"The CPI demands immediate arrest of the culprits and severe punishment. The attack reflects the poor law and order situation in Bihar. CPI will not be afraid of these attacks of Hindutva communal forces and will fight back," it concluded.

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid also tweeted claiming solidarity with Kumar.

Sanghis don't understand that their attacks don't scare us. They only make our convictions stronger! #KanhaiyaKumar's car was attacked by Bajrang Dal goons today in Dahia village, Bihar. He is safe but some of his comrades have been injured. In solidarity! @kanhaiyakumar — Umar Khalid (@UmarKhalidJNU) October 16, 2018

The reaction from the party came after few people were injured and several vehicles were vandalised when Kumar's convoy was attacked near Dahia village on Tuesday.