'Could have avoided those words': Amit Shah on Maharashtra Governor's 'secular' jibe at CM Uddhav Thackeray
In an exclusive interview with Network18 group editor Rahul Joshi, Amit Shah delved into a range of topics, including the BJP’s political relations with its former ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari could have chosen his words better, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, commenting on Koshyari's contentious letter to to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Koshyari had questioned if Thackeray had turned secular after the government decided to keep religious places in the state closed due to COVID-19.
In an exclusive interview with Editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi, Shah delved into a range of topics, including the BJP’s political relations with its former ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.
Koshyari earlier this week wrote to Thackeray reminding him of his devotion for Lord Rama that resulted in the chief minister's Ayodhya visit after taking charge of the state, a trip to Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur and puja on Ashadhi Ekadashi Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur and performed the puja on Ashadhi Ekadashi.
Calling Thackeray a "strong votary of Hindutva", the governor said he has been wondering if the CM is "receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening of places of worship time and again'. "Or have you turned 'secular' yourselves, a term you hated?" the governor had written in his sarcastic letter.
Asked how the party viewed Koshyari's remarks, Shah confirmed he has read the letter.
“Passing reference unhone diya hai, magar mujhe bhi lagta hai ki shabdon ka chayan unhone taala hota to achcha rahta (he has made a passing reference, but I also believe that he (Governor) could have avoided the selection of those particular words,” said Shah.
Koshyari's letter had come in response to Thackeray’s address in which the chief minister said the state government has decided not to open the temples amid the prevailing threat of coronavirus.
Taking strong objection to his words, Thackeray had replied to Koshyari a day later, saying he did not need lessons on Hindutva from anyone.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bihar Polls: EC trims number of star campaigners amid Covid threat, Modi, Rahul Uddhav among key names
The Election Commission has allowed all recognised parties 30 star campaigners each, while for unrecognised parties the number is down to 20
BS Koshyari's overreach threatens federal tenet of strong government-governor relationship
It was not just the fact that Koshyari chose to make an intervention, his manner of doing so was immeasurably crass and was a direct assault on constitutional values
Aarey controversy: How proposal for Mumbai Metro car shed in 'green lung' spawned political battle
The row over felling of trees at Aarey Milk colony began after 29 August 2019, when the BMC's Tree Authority gave permission to cut trees at the site