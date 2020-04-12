Coronavirus Outbreak: Rahul Gandhi's warning behind Bhilwara's success in tackling infection, claims Sonia Gandhi

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said that Rahul Gandhi's "timely" warning was behind the Rajasthan government’s success in tackling the novel coronavirus in Bhilwara.

According to The Print, Sonia made this statement at a meeting with state Congress chiefs, where she reviewed the steps taken by them to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is because Rahul Gandhi had issued a warning about coronavirus in February itself that states like Rajasthan got into action fast. They ensured there were enough PPE (personal protective equipment) kits,” the article quoted Sonia Gandhi as saying.

The statement appeared to be a reference to Rahul Gandhi's tweet from 12 February, in which he had said, "The Corona Virus is an extremely serious threat to our people and our economy. My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously. Timely action is critical.

Reacting to the statement, Amit Malviya, chief of the BJP's IT cell tweeted—

Sonia Gandhi claims Bhilwara tested 22 lakh people due to Rahul’s warning! Wherever there is Rahul, can exaggeration and maths blunder be behind? pic.twitter.com/5BRE4ukT39 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 10, 2020

