You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Rahul Gandhi's warning behind Bhilwara's success in tackling infection, claims Sonia Gandhi

Politics FP Staff Apr 12, 2020 23:23:51 IST

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said that Rahul Gandhi's "timely" warning was behind the Rajasthan government’s success in tackling the novel coronavirus in Bhilwara.

According to The Print, Sonia made this statement at a meeting with state Congress chiefs, where she reviewed the steps taken by them to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is because Rahul Gandhi had issued a warning about coronavirus in February itself that states like Rajasthan got into action fast. They ensured there were enough PPE (personal protective equipment) kits,” the article quoted Sonia Gandhi as saying.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Rahul Gandhis warning behind Bhilwaras success in tackling infection, claims Sonia Gandhi

The statement appeared to be a reference to Rahul Gandhi's tweet from 12 February, in which he had said, "The Corona Virus is an extremely serious threat to our people and our economy. My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously. Timely action is critical.

Reacting to the statement, Amit Malviya, chief of the BJP's IT cell tweeted—

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2020 23:23:51 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

100,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the world: Why the virus has hit some countries harder than others

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 12 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 12 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres