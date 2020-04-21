Coronavirus Outbreak: Govt making sanitisers for rich from poor people's share of rice, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: In a veiled attack at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that poor people are dying due to starvation and the government is busy making sanitiser from their share of rice.

"When will India's poor wake up? You are dying due to starvation and they are engaged in disinfecting the hands of the rich by making a sanitiser from your share of rice," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi citing a news article.

आख़िर हिंदुस्तान का ग़रीब कब जागेगा? आप भूखे मर रहे हैं और वो आपके हिस्से के चावल से सैनीटाईज़र बनाकर अमीरों के हाथ की सफ़ाई में लगे हैं।https://t.co/5NjoMmsJnK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 21, 2020

Sales of sanitisers have increased in the country after the COVID-19 outbreak as its use is encouraged to keep the virus at bay.

Follow LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak here

Earlier, Rahul had asked the Centre not to charge Goods and Services tax on 'small and big' equipment related to COVID-19 treatment. The Wayanad lawmaker has also urged the government to ramp up coronavirus testing to contain the ongoing crisis.

India has reported 18,601 cases, including 14,759 active cases, 3,252 cured/discharged and 590 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.