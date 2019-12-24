Constituency-wise election results 2019 in Jharkhand: Full list of winners and losers from BJP, Congress, JMM, AJSU and other parties

The JMM-led grand opposition alliance won the election to Jharkhand Assembly winning 47 seats. The election not only saw caretaker chief minister Raghubar Das being ousted from his home constituency Jamshedpur East by former colleague and rebel BJP leader Saryu Roy but also saw several of the top BJP leaders, including cabinet ministers biting the dust.

Roy contested from Jamshedpur East as an Independent candidate after the BJP dropped his name for the Jamshedpur West constituency for raising corruption allegations against the chief minister. Roy, who was the food and supply minister before he resigned from the cabinet as a member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, won the seat by 15,833 votes.

Among some of the top losers were Women Child Development and Minority Welfare minister Dr Louis Marandi, BJP's Jamshedpur West candidate Devendra Nath Singh, Jharkhand legislative Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon, Sunit Choudhary from Ramgarh seat, among others.

While outgoing cabinet's rural development minister Nilkantha Singh retained the Khunti seat and that too comfortably with a winning margin of 26,327, ex-minister of urban development, housing, registration and disaster management Chandreshwar Prasad Singh faced tough competition from JMM's Mahua Maji with the vote margin between the two being just 5,904 votes.

Here's a look at the winners and losers in the Jharkhand Assembly constituencies:

Constituency Assembly Constituency No Winning Candidate Winning Party Losing Candidate Losing Party Vote Margin Baghmara 43 Dulu Mahato BJP Jaleshwar Mahato Congress 824 Bagodar 29 Vinod Kumar Singh CPIML Nagendra Mahto BJP 14545 Baharagora 44 Samir Kr. Mohanty JMM Kunal Shadangi BJP 60565 Barhait 3 Hemant Soren JMM Simon Malto BJP 25740 Barhi 21 Umashankar Akela Congress Manoj Kumar Yadav BJP 11371 Barkagaon 22 Amba Prasad Congress Roshan Lal Choudhary AJSU 31514 Barkatha 20 Amit Kumar Yadav S/O-Chitranjan Yadav Independent Janki Prasad Yadav BJP 24812 Bermo 35 Rajendra Pd. Singh Congress Yogeshwar Mahto BJP 25172 Bhawanathpur 81 Bhanu Pratap Shahi BJP Sogra Bibi BSP 39904 Bishrampur 77 Ramchandra Chandravanshi BJP Rajesh Mehta BSP 8513 Bishunpur 69 Chamra Linda JMM Ashok Oraon BJP 17382 Bokaro 36 Biranchi Narayan BJP Shweta Singh Congress 13313 Borio 2 Lobin Hembrom JMM Surya Narayan Hansada BJP 17924 Chaibasa 52 Deepak Birua JMM J. B. Tubid BJP 26159 Chakradharpur 56 Sukhram Oraon JMM Laxman Giluwa BJP 12234 Chandankyari 37 Amar Kumar Bauri BJP Uma Kant Rajak AJSU 9211 Chatra 27 Satyanand Bhokta RJD Janardan Paswan BJP 24055 Chattarpur 78 Pushpa Devi BJP Vijay Kumar RJD 26792 Daltonganj 76 Alok Kumar Chaurasiya BJP Krishna Nand Tripathi Congress 21517 Deoghar 15 Narayan Das BJP Suresh Paswan RJD 2624 Dhanbad 40 Raj Sinha BJP Mannan Mallick Congress 30629 Dhanwar 28 Babulal Marandi JVM(P) Lakshman Prasad Singh BJP 17550 Dumka 10 Hemant Soren JMM Lois Marandi BJP 13188 Dumri 33 Jagarnath Mahto JMM Yashoda Devi AJSU 34288 Gandey 31 Dr Sarfraz Ahmad JMM Jai Prakash Verma BJP 8855 Garhwa 80 Mithilesh Kumar Thakur JMM Satyendra Nath Tiwari BJP 23522 Ghatsila 45 Ramdas Soren JMM Lakhan Chandra Mardi BJP 6724 Giridih 32 Sudivya Kumar JMM Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi BJP 15884 Godda 17 Amit Kumar Mandal BJP Sanjay Prasad Yadav RJD 4512 Gomia 34 Lambodar Mahto AJSU Babita Devi JMM 10937 Gumla 68 Bhushan Tirkey JMM Mishir Kujur BJP 7667 Hatia 64 Navin Jaiswal BJP Ajay Nath Shahdeo Congress 16264 Hazaribagh 25 Manish Jaiswal BJP Dr. Ramchandra Prasad Congress 51812 Hussainabad 79 Kamlesh Kumar Singh NCP Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav RJD 9849 Ichagarh 50 Sabita Mahato JMM Hare Lal Mahato AJSU 18710 Jagannathpur 54 Sona Ram Sinku Congress Mangal Singh Bobonga JVM(P) 11606 Jama 11 Sita Murmu JMM Suresh Murmu BJP 2426 Jamshedpur East 48 Saryu Roy Independent Raghubar Das BJP 15833 Jamshedpur West 49 Banna Gupta Congress Devendra Nath Singh BJP 22583 Jamtara 9 Irfan Ansari Congress Birendra Mandal BJP 38741 Jamua 30 Kedar Hazra BJP Manju Kumari Congress 18175 Jarmundi 12 Badal Congress Devendra Kunwar BJP 3099 Jharia 41 Purnima Niraj Singh Congress Ragini Singh BJP 12054 Jugsalai 47 Mangal Kalindi JMM Muchiram Bauri BJP 21934 Kanke 65 Sammari Lal BJP Suresh Kumar Baitha Congress 22540 Kharasawan 57 Dashrath Gagrai JMM Jawahar Lal Banra BJP 22795 Khijri 62 Rajesh Kachhap Congress Ram Kumar Pahan BJP 5469 Khunti 60 Nilkanth Singh Munda BJP Sushil Pahan JMM 26327 Kodarma 19 Dr. Neera Yadav BJP Amitabh Kumar RJD 1797 Kolebira 71 Naman Bixal Kongari Congress Sujan Jojo BJP 12338 Manoharpur 55 Joba Majhi JMM Gurucharan Nayak BJP 16019 Nala 8 Rabindra Nath Mahato JMM Satyanand Jha BJP 3520 Nirsa 39 Aparna Sengupta BJP Arup Chatterjee Marxist Co-Ordination 25458 Pakur 5 Alamgir Alam Congress Veni Prasad Gupta BJP 65108 Panki 75 Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta BJP Devendra Kumar Singh Congress 37190 Poreyahat 16 Pradeep Yadav JVM(P) Gajadhar Singh BJP 13597 Potka 46 Sanjib Sardar JMM Menka Sardar BJP 43110 Rajmahal 1 Anant Kumar Ojha BJP Md. Tajuddin AJSU 12372 Ramgarh 23 Mamta Devi Congress Sunita Choudhary AJSU 28718 Ranchi 63 Chandreshwar Prasad Singh BJP Mahua Maji JMM 5904 Latehar 74 Baidyanath Ram JMM Prakash Ram BJP 16328 Littipara 4 Dinesh William Marandi JMM Daniel Kisku BJP 13903 Lohardaga 72 Rameshwar Oraon Congress Sukhdeo Bhagat BJP 30150 Madhupur 13 Haji Hussain Ansari JMM Raj Paliwar BJP 23069 Mahagama 18 Deepika Pandey Singh Congress Ashok Kumar BJP 12499 Maheshpur 6 Stephen Marandi JMM Mistry Soren BJP 34106 Majhganon 53 Niral Purty JMM Bhupendra Pingua BJP 47192 Mandar 66 Bandhu Tirkey JVM(P) Deo Kumar Dhan BJP 23127 Mandu 24 Jai Prakash Bhai Patel BJP Nirmal Mahto AJSU 2062 Manika 73 Ramchandra Singh Congress Raghupal Singh BJP 16240 Saraikella 51 Champai Soren JMM Ganesh Mahali BJP 15667 Sarath 14 Randhir Kumar Singh BJP Uday Shankar Singh JVM(P) 28720 Shikaripara 7 Nalin Soren JMM Paritosh Soren BJP 29471 Silli 61 Sudesh Kumar Mahto AJSU Seema Devi JMM 20195 Simaria 26 Kishun Kumar Das BJP Manoj Kumar Chandra AJSU 10996 Simdega 70 Bhushan Bara Congress Shradhanand Besra BJP 285 Sindri 38 Indrajit Mahato BJP Anand Mahato Marxist Co-Ordination 8253 Sisai 67 Jiga Susaran Horo JMM Dinesh Oraon BJP 38418 Tamar 58 Vikas Kumar Munda JMM Ram Durlav Singh Munda AJSU 30971 Torpa 59 Koche Munda BJP Sudeep Guria JMM 9630 Tundi 42 Mathura Prasad Mahato JMM Vikram Pandey BJP 25659

The poll results indicate that local and real issues of farm crisis, economy and unemployment have found more resonance at the ground and that bodes well for the Opposition in future polls to win back states from the BJP.

The Jharkhand poll results also show that the caste equations against BJP are consolidating. A Congress leader said the BJP has lost the support of tribals by installing a non-tribal chief minister in the tribal-dominated state.

Though the Congress has returned to power in seven states with the latest victory in Jharkhand, its last two successes have come primarily with the support of allies.

While Congress is in power in the states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry on its own, it has come to power in Maharashtra and Jharkhand jointly with the support of its allies Shiv Sena and NCP and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

