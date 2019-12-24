Constituency-wise election results 2019 in Jharkhand: Full list of winners and losers from BJP, Congress, JMM, AJSU and other parties

The JMM-led grand opposition alliance won the election to Jharkhand Assembly winning 47 seats. The election not only saw caretaker chief minister Raghubar Das being ousted from his home constituency Jamshedpur East by former colleague and rebel BJP leader Saryu Roy but also saw several of the top BJP leaders, including cabinet ministers biting the dust.
Roy contested from Jamshedpur East as an Independent candidate after the BJP dropped his name for the Jamshedpur West constituency for raising corruption allegations against the chief minister. Roy, who was the food and supply minister before he resigned from the cabinet as a member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, won the seat by 15,833 votes.
Among some of the top losers were Women Child Development and Minority Welfare minister Dr Louis Marandi, BJP's Jamshedpur West candidate Devendra Nath Singh, Jharkhand legislative Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon, Sunit Choudhary from Ramgarh seat, among others.
While outgoing cabinet's rural development minister Nilkantha Singh retained the Khunti seat and that too comfortably with a winning margin of 26,327, ex-minister of urban development, housing, registration and disaster management Chandreshwar Prasad Singh faced tough competition from JMM's Mahua Maji with the vote margin between the two being just 5,904 votes.
Here's a look at the winners and losers in the Jharkhand Assembly constituencies:
|Constituency
|Assembly Constituency No
|Winning Candidate
|Winning Party
|Losing Candidate
|Losing Party
|Vote Margin
|Baghmara
|43
|Dulu Mahato
|BJP
|Jaleshwar Mahato
|Congress
|824
|Bagodar
|29
|Vinod Kumar Singh
|CPIML
|Nagendra Mahto
|BJP
|14545
|Baharagora
|44
|Samir Kr. Mohanty
|JMM
|Kunal Shadangi
|BJP
|60565
|Barhait
|3
|Hemant Soren
|JMM
|Simon Malto
|BJP
|25740
|Barhi
|21
|Umashankar Akela
|Congress
|Manoj Kumar Yadav
|BJP
|11371
|Barkagaon
|22
|Amba Prasad
|Congress
|Roshan Lal Choudhary
|AJSU
|31514
|Barkatha
|20
|Amit Kumar Yadav S/O-Chitranjan Yadav
|Independent
|Janki Prasad Yadav
|BJP
|24812
|Bermo
|35
|Rajendra Pd. Singh
|Congress
|Yogeshwar Mahto
|BJP
|25172
|Bhawanathpur
|81
|Bhanu Pratap Shahi
|BJP
|Sogra Bibi
|BSP
|39904
|Bishrampur
|77
|Ramchandra Chandravanshi
|BJP
|Rajesh Mehta
|BSP
|8513
|Bishunpur
|69
|Chamra Linda
|JMM
|Ashok Oraon
|BJP
|17382
|Bokaro
|36
|Biranchi Narayan
|BJP
|Shweta Singh
|Congress
|13313
|Borio
|2
|Lobin Hembrom
|JMM
|Surya Narayan Hansada
|BJP
|17924
|Chaibasa
|52
|Deepak Birua
|JMM
|J. B. Tubid
|BJP
|26159
|Chakradharpur
|56
|Sukhram Oraon
|JMM
|Laxman Giluwa
|BJP
|12234
|Chandankyari
|37
|Amar Kumar Bauri
|BJP
|Uma Kant Rajak
|AJSU
|9211
|Chatra
|27
|Satyanand Bhokta
|RJD
|Janardan Paswan
|BJP
|24055
|Chattarpur
|78
|Pushpa Devi
|BJP
|Vijay Kumar
|RJD
|26792
|Daltonganj
|76
|Alok Kumar Chaurasiya
|BJP
|Krishna Nand Tripathi
|Congress
|21517
|Deoghar
|15
|Narayan Das
|BJP
|Suresh Paswan
|RJD
|2624
|Dhanbad
|40
|Raj Sinha
|BJP
|Mannan Mallick
|Congress
|30629
|Dhanwar
|28
|Babulal Marandi
|JVM(P)
|Lakshman Prasad Singh
|BJP
|17550
|Dumka
|10
|Hemant Soren
|JMM
|Lois Marandi
|BJP
|13188
|Dumri
|33
|Jagarnath Mahto
|JMM
|Yashoda Devi
|AJSU
|34288
|Gandey
|31
|Dr Sarfraz Ahmad
|JMM
|Jai Prakash Verma
|BJP
|8855
|Garhwa
|80
|Mithilesh Kumar Thakur
|JMM
|Satyendra Nath Tiwari
|BJP
|23522
|Ghatsila
|45
|Ramdas Soren
|JMM
|Lakhan Chandra Mardi
|BJP
|6724
|Giridih
|32
|Sudivya Kumar
|JMM
|Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi
|BJP
|15884
|Godda
|17
|Amit Kumar Mandal
|BJP
|Sanjay Prasad Yadav
|RJD
|4512
|Gomia
|34
|Lambodar Mahto
|AJSU
|Babita Devi
|JMM
|10937
|Gumla
|68
|Bhushan Tirkey
|JMM
|Mishir Kujur
|BJP
|7667
|Hatia
|64
|Navin Jaiswal
|BJP
|Ajay Nath Shahdeo
|Congress
|16264
|Hazaribagh
|25
|Manish Jaiswal
|BJP
|Dr. Ramchandra Prasad
|Congress
|51812
|Hussainabad
|79
|Kamlesh Kumar Singh
|NCP
|Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav
|RJD
|9849
|Ichagarh
|50
|Sabita Mahato
|JMM
|Hare Lal Mahato
|AJSU
|18710
|Jagannathpur
|54
|Sona Ram Sinku
|Congress
|Mangal Singh Bobonga
|JVM(P)
|11606
|Jama
|11
|Sita Murmu
|JMM
|Suresh Murmu
|BJP
|2426
|Jamshedpur East
|48
|Saryu Roy
|Independent
|Raghubar Das
|BJP
|15833
|Jamshedpur West
|49
|Banna Gupta
|Congress
|Devendra Nath Singh
|BJP
|22583
|Jamtara
|9
|Irfan Ansari
|Congress
|Birendra Mandal
|BJP
|38741
|Jamua
|30
|Kedar Hazra
|BJP
|Manju Kumari
|Congress
|18175
|Jarmundi
|12
|Badal
|Congress
|Devendra Kunwar
|BJP
|3099
|Jharia
|41
|Purnima Niraj Singh
|Congress
|Ragini Singh
|BJP
|12054
|Jugsalai
|47
|Mangal Kalindi
|JMM
|Muchiram Bauri
|BJP
|21934
|Kanke
|65
|Sammari Lal
|BJP
|Suresh Kumar Baitha
|Congress
|22540
|Kharasawan
|57
|Dashrath Gagrai
|JMM
|Jawahar Lal Banra
|BJP
|22795
|Khijri
|62
|Rajesh Kachhap
|Congress
|Ram Kumar Pahan
|BJP
|5469
|Khunti
|60
|Nilkanth Singh Munda
|BJP
|Sushil Pahan
|JMM
|26327
|Kodarma
|19
|Dr. Neera Yadav
|BJP
|Amitabh Kumar
|RJD
|1797
|Kolebira
|71
|Naman Bixal Kongari
|Congress
|Sujan Jojo
|BJP
|12338
|Manoharpur
|55
|Joba Majhi
|JMM
|Gurucharan Nayak
|BJP
|16019
|Nala
|8
|Rabindra Nath Mahato
|JMM
|Satyanand Jha
|BJP
|3520
|Nirsa
|39
|Aparna Sengupta
|BJP
|Arup Chatterjee
|Marxist Co-Ordination
|25458
|Pakur
|5
|Alamgir Alam
|Congress
|Veni Prasad Gupta
|BJP
|65108
|Panki
|75
|Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta
|BJP
|Devendra Kumar Singh
|Congress
|37190
|Poreyahat
|16
|Pradeep Yadav
|JVM(P)
|Gajadhar Singh
|BJP
|13597
|Potka
|46
|Sanjib Sardar
|JMM
|Menka Sardar
|BJP
|43110
|Rajmahal
|1
|Anant Kumar Ojha
|BJP
|Md. Tajuddin
|AJSU
|12372
|Ramgarh
|23
|Mamta Devi
|Congress
|Sunita Choudhary
|AJSU
|28718
|Ranchi
|63
|Chandreshwar Prasad Singh
|BJP
|Mahua Maji
|JMM
|5904
|Latehar
|74
|Baidyanath Ram
|JMM
|Prakash Ram
|BJP
|16328
|Littipara
|4
|Dinesh William Marandi
|JMM
|Daniel Kisku
|BJP
|13903
|Lohardaga
|72
|Rameshwar Oraon
|Congress
|Sukhdeo Bhagat
|BJP
|30150
|Madhupur
|13
|Haji Hussain Ansari
|JMM
|Raj Paliwar
|BJP
|23069
|Mahagama
|18
|Deepika Pandey Singh
|Congress
|Ashok Kumar
|BJP
|12499
|Maheshpur
|6
|Stephen Marandi
|JMM
|Mistry Soren
|BJP
|34106
|Majhganon
|53
|Niral Purty
|JMM
|Bhupendra Pingua
|BJP
|47192
|Mandar
|66
|Bandhu Tirkey
|JVM(P)
|Deo Kumar Dhan
|BJP
|23127
|Mandu
|24
|Jai Prakash Bhai Patel
|BJP
|Nirmal Mahto
|AJSU
|2062
|Manika
|73
|Ramchandra Singh
|Congress
|Raghupal Singh
|BJP
|16240
|Saraikella
|51
|Champai Soren
|JMM
|Ganesh Mahali
|BJP
|15667
|Sarath
|14
|Randhir Kumar Singh
|BJP
|Uday Shankar Singh
|JVM(P)
|28720
|Shikaripara
|7
|Nalin Soren
|JMM
|Paritosh Soren
|BJP
|29471
|Silli
|61
|Sudesh Kumar Mahto
|AJSU
|Seema Devi
|JMM
|20195
|Simaria
|26
|Kishun Kumar Das
|BJP
|Manoj Kumar Chandra
|AJSU
|10996
|Simdega
|70
|Bhushan Bara
|Congress
|Shradhanand Besra
|BJP
|285
|Sindri
|38
|Indrajit Mahato
|BJP
|Anand Mahato
|Marxist Co-Ordination
|8253
|Sisai
|67
|Jiga Susaran Horo
|JMM
|Dinesh Oraon
|BJP
|38418
|Tamar
|58
|Vikas Kumar Munda
|JMM
|Ram Durlav Singh Munda
|AJSU
|30971
|Torpa
|59
|Koche Munda
|BJP
|Sudeep Guria
|JMM
|9630
|Tundi
|42
|Mathura Prasad Mahato
|JMM
|Vikram Pandey
|BJP
|25659
The poll results indicate that local and real issues of farm crisis, economy and unemployment have found more resonance at the ground and that bodes well for the Opposition in future polls to win back states from the BJP.
The Jharkhand poll results also show that the caste equations against BJP are consolidating. A Congress leader said the BJP has lost the support of tribals by installing a non-tribal chief minister in the tribal-dominated state.
Though the Congress has returned to power in seven states with the latest victory in Jharkhand, its last two successes have come primarily with the support of allies.
While Congress is in power in the states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry on its own, it has come to power in Maharashtra and Jharkhand jointly with the support of its allies Shiv Sena and NCP and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Dec 24, 2019 00:06:23 IST