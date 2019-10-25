Constituency Wise Election Results 2019 in Haryana: Full list of winning candidates of BJP, Congress, INLD, BSP

Constituency Wise Election Results 2019 in Haryana: Despite a drop in the number of seats, the vote share of the BJP went up by over three per cent in the Haryana Assembly elections. With the party winning 40 seats, the BJP has secured 36.48 percent of votes, up from 33.20 percent in the 2014 Assembly polls.

However, the party's share in votes has gone down drastically if the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year are taken into account. The party had led in 79 of the 90 Assembly segments during parliamentary polls with nearly 58.02 percent vote share.

On the contrary, the opposition Congress bagged 28.10 percent of votes, a sharp jump from 2104's 20.58 percent, when it had won just 15 seats. The party has bagged 31 seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had clocked a vote share of 28.42 percent and failed to open its account in a one-sided contest, in which the BJP bagged all 10 seats in the state.

The Indian National Lok Dal has been the biggest loser in terms of vote share. Its vote share dropped to 2.45 per cent against 24.11 percent in the 2014 elections. It could bag only the Ellenabad constituency, where its leader Abhay Chautala managed to secure the party bastion.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, an ally of INLD, could secure only 0.38 percent of the votes. The Bahujan Samaj Party, which had contested on 87 seats, had a vote share of just 4.11 percent. The party could not win any of the seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party, contesting its first Assembly polls in Haryana, too was decimated with a vote share of just 0.48 per cent. Others, including Dushyant-Chautala led Jannayak Janata Party and independents, have secured 27.33 per cent of votes.

Here's a list of constituency-wise winners in the Haryana Assembly election 2019:

Constituency Party Winners Adampur INC Kuldeep Bishnoi Ambala Cantt. BJP Anil Vij Ambala City BJP Aseem Goel Naneola Assandh BSP Narendra Singh Ateli BJP Sitaram Badhra JJP Naina Singh Badkhal BJP Seema Trikha Badli INC Kuldeep Vats Badshahpur Independent Rakesh Daultabad Bahadurgarh INC Rajinder Singh Joon Ballabhgarh BJP Mool Chand Sharma Baroda INC Sri Krishan Hooda Barwala JJP Jogi Ram Sihag Bawal (SC) BJP Dr Banwari Lal Bawani Khera (SC) BJP Bishamber Singh Beri Congress Raghuvir Singh Bhiwani BJP Ghanshyam Saraf Dabwali Congress Amit Sihag Dadri Independent Sombir Ellenabad INLD Abhay Singh Chautala Faridabad BJP Rajesh Nagar Faridabad (NIT) Congress Neeraj Sharma Fatehabad BJP Dura Ram Ferozepur Jhirka Congress Mamman Khan Ganaur BJP Nirmal Rani Garhi Sampla-Kiloi INC Bhupinder Singh Hooda Gharaunda BJP Harvinder Kalyan Gohana Congress Jagbir Singh Malik Guhla (SC) JJP Ishwar Singh Gurgaon BJP Sudhir Singla Hansi BJP Vinod Bhayana Hathin BJP Praveen Dagae Hisar BJP Dr Kamal Gupta Hodal (SC) BJP Jagdish Nayar Indri BJP Ram Kumar Israna (SC) INC Balbir Singh Jagadhri BJP Kanwar Pal Jhajjar (SC) INC Geeta Bhukkal Jind BJP Dr Krishan Lal Middha Julana JJP Amarjeet Dhanda Kaithal BJP Leela Ram Kalanaur (SC) INC Shakuntla Khatak Kalawali (SC) INC Shishpal Singh Kalayat BJP Kamlesh Dhanda Kalka Congress Pardeep Chaudhary Karnal BJP Manohar Lal Kharkhauda (SC) Congress Jaiveer Singh Kosli BJP Laxman Singh Yadav Ladwa Congress Mewa Singh Loharu BJP Jai Parkash Dalal Mahendragarh INC Rao Dan Singh Meham Independent Balraj Kundu Mulana (SC) INC Varun Chaudhary Nalwa BJP Ranbir Gangwa Nangal chaudhry BJP Dr. Abhe Singh Yadav Naraingarh INC Shalley Narnaul BJP Om Prakash Yadav Narnaund JJP Ram Kumar Gautam Narwana (SC) JJP Ram Niwas Nilokheri (SC) Independent Dharma Pal Gonder Nuh Congress Aftab Ahmed Palwal BJP Deepak Manga Panchkula BJP Gian Chand Gupta Panipat City BJP Parmod Kumar Vij Panipat Rural BJP Mahipal Dhanda Pataudi (SC) BJP Satya Parkash Pehowa BJP Sandeep Singh Prithla Independent Nayan Pal Rawat Punahana INC Mohd Ilyas Pundri Independent Randhir Singh Gollen Radaur INC Bishan Lal Rai BJP Mohan Lal Badoli Rania Independent Ranjit Singh Ratia (SC) BJP Lakshman Napa Rewari BJP Chiranjeev Rao Rohtak BJP Bharat Bhushan Bhatra Sadhaura (SC) BJP Renu Bala Safidon BJP Bachan Singh Arya Samalkha Congress Dharam Singh Chhoker Shahbad (SC) JJP Ram Karan Sirsa Haryana Lokhit Party Gopal Kanda Sohna BJP Sanjay Singh Sonipat Congress Surender Panwar Thanesar BJP Subhash Sudha Tigaon BJP Rajesh Nagar Tohana JJP Devender Singh Babli Tosham INC Kiran Choudhary Uchana kalan JJP Dushyant Chautala Uklana (SC) JJP Anoop Dhanak Yamunanagar INLD Dilbag Singh

With inputs from PTI

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .