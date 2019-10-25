Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Constituency Wise Election Results 2019 in Haryana: Full list of winning candidates of BJP, Congress, INLD, BSP

Politics FP Staff Oct 25, 2019 14:30:23 IST

  • Despite a drop in the number of seats, the vote share of the BJP went up by over three per cent in the Haryana Assembly elections. With the party winning 40 seats, the BJP has secured 36.48 percent of votes

  • On the contrary, the opposition Congress bagged 28.10 per cent of votes, a sharp jump from 2104's 20.58 percent, when it had won just 15 seats. The party has bagged 31 seats

  • The Indian National Lok Dal has been the biggest loser in terms of vote share. Its vote share dropped to 2.45 per cent against 24.11 percent in the 2014 elections

Constituency Wise Election Results 2019 in Haryana: Despite a drop in the number of seats, the vote share of the BJP went up by over three per cent in the Haryana Assembly elections. With the party winning 40 seats, the BJP has secured 36.48 percent of votes, up from 33.20 percent in the 2014 Assembly polls.

However, the party's share in votes has gone down drastically if the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year are taken into account. The party had led in 79 of the 90 Assembly segments during parliamentary polls with nearly 58.02 percent vote share.

On the contrary, the opposition Congress bagged 28.10 percent of votes, a sharp jump from 2104's 20.58 percent, when it had won just 15 seats. The party has bagged 31 seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had clocked a vote share of 28.42 percent and failed to open its account in a one-sided contest, in which the BJP bagged all 10 seats in the state.

The Indian National Lok Dal has been the biggest loser in terms of vote share. Its vote share dropped to 2.45 per cent against 24.11 percent in the 2014 elections. It could bag only the Ellenabad constituency, where its leader Abhay Chautala managed to secure the party bastion.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, an ally of INLD, could secure only 0.38 percent of the votes. The Bahujan Samaj Party, which had contested on 87 seats, had a vote share of just 4.11 percent. The party could not win any of the seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party, contesting its first Assembly polls in Haryana, too was decimated with a vote share of just 0.48 per cent. Others, including Dushyant-Chautala led Jannayak Janata Party and independents, have secured 27.33 per cent of votes.

Here's a list of constituency-wise winners in the Haryana Assembly election 2019:

Constituency Party Winners
Adampur INC Kuldeep Bishnoi
Ambala Cantt. BJP Anil Vij
Ambala City BJP Aseem Goel Naneola
Assandh BSP Narendra Singh
Ateli BJP Sitaram
Badhra JJP Naina Singh
Badkhal BJP Seema Trikha
Badli INC Kuldeep Vats
Badshahpur Independent Rakesh Daultabad
Bahadurgarh INC Rajinder Singh Joon
Ballabhgarh BJP Mool Chand Sharma
Baroda INC Sri Krishan Hooda
Barwala JJP Jogi Ram Sihag
Bawal (SC) BJP Dr Banwari Lal
Bawani Khera (SC) BJP Bishamber Singh
Beri Congress Raghuvir Singh
Bhiwani BJP Ghanshyam Saraf
Dabwali Congress Amit Sihag
Dadri Independent Sombir
Ellenabad INLD Abhay Singh Chautala
Faridabad BJP Rajesh Nagar
Faridabad (NIT) Congress Neeraj Sharma
Fatehabad BJP Dura Ram
Ferozepur Jhirka Congress Mamman Khan
Ganaur BJP Nirmal Rani
Garhi Sampla-Kiloi INC Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Gharaunda BJP Harvinder Kalyan
Gohana Congress Jagbir Singh Malik
Guhla (SC) JJP Ishwar Singh
Gurgaon BJP Sudhir Singla
Hansi BJP Vinod Bhayana
Hathin BJP Praveen Dagae
Hisar BJP Dr Kamal Gupta
Hodal (SC) BJP Jagdish Nayar
Indri BJP Ram Kumar
Israna (SC) INC Balbir Singh
Jagadhri BJP Kanwar Pal
Jhajjar (SC) INC Geeta Bhukkal
Jind BJP Dr Krishan Lal Middha
Julana JJP Amarjeet Dhanda
Kaithal BJP Leela Ram
Kalanaur (SC) INC Shakuntla Khatak
Kalawali (SC) INC Shishpal Singh
Kalayat BJP Kamlesh Dhanda
Kalka Congress Pardeep Chaudhary
Karnal BJP Manohar Lal
Kharkhauda (SC) Congress Jaiveer Singh
Kosli BJP Laxman Singh Yadav
Ladwa Congress Mewa Singh
Loharu BJP Jai Parkash Dalal
Mahendragarh INC Rao Dan Singh
Meham Independent Balraj Kundu
Mulana (SC) INC Varun Chaudhary
Nalwa BJP Ranbir Gangwa
Nangal chaudhry BJP Dr. Abhe Singh Yadav
Naraingarh INC Shalley
Narnaul BJP Om Prakash Yadav
Narnaund JJP Ram Kumar Gautam
Narwana (SC) JJP Ram Niwas
Nilokheri (SC) Independent Dharma Pal Gonder
Nuh Congress Aftab Ahmed
Palwal BJP Deepak Manga
Panchkula BJP Gian Chand Gupta
Panipat City BJP Parmod Kumar Vij
Panipat Rural BJP Mahipal Dhanda
Pataudi (SC) BJP Satya Parkash
Pehowa BJP Sandeep Singh
Prithla Independent Nayan Pal Rawat
Punahana INC Mohd Ilyas
Pundri Independent Randhir Singh Gollen
Radaur INC Bishan Lal
Rai BJP Mohan Lal Badoli
Rania Independent Ranjit Singh
Ratia (SC) BJP Lakshman Napa
Rewari BJP Chiranjeev Rao
Rohtak BJP Bharat Bhushan Bhatra
Sadhaura (SC) BJP Renu Bala
Safidon BJP Bachan Singh Arya
Samalkha Congress Dharam Singh Chhoker
Shahbad (SC) JJP Ram Karan
Sirsa Haryana Lokhit Party Gopal Kanda
Sohna BJP Sanjay Singh
Sonipat Congress Surender Panwar
Thanesar BJP Subhash Sudha
Tigaon BJP Rajesh Nagar
Tohana JJP Devender Singh Babli
Tosham INC Kiran Choudhary
Uchana kalan JJP Dushyant Chautala
Uklana (SC) JJP Anoop Dhanak
Yamunanagar INLD Dilbag Singh

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2019 14:30:23 IST

