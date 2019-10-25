Constituency Wise Election Results 2019 in Haryana: Full list of winning candidates of BJP, Congress, INLD, BSP

Constituency Wise Election Results 2019 in Haryana: Despite a drop in the number of seats, the vote share of the BJP went up by over three per cent in the Haryana Assembly elections. With the party winning 40 seats, the BJP has secured 36.48 percent of votes, up from 33.20 percent in the 2014 Assembly polls.
However, the party's share in votes has gone down drastically if the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year are taken into account. The party had led in 79 of the 90 Assembly segments during parliamentary polls with nearly 58.02 percent vote share.
On the contrary, the opposition Congress bagged 28.10 percent of votes, a sharp jump from 2104's 20.58 percent, when it had won just 15 seats. The party has bagged 31 seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had clocked a vote share of 28.42 percent and failed to open its account in a one-sided contest, in which the BJP bagged all 10 seats in the state.
The Indian National Lok Dal has been the biggest loser in terms of vote share. Its vote share dropped to 2.45 per cent against 24.11 percent in the 2014 elections. It could bag only the Ellenabad constituency, where its leader Abhay Chautala managed to secure the party bastion.
The Shiromani Akali Dal, an ally of INLD, could secure only 0.38 percent of the votes. The Bahujan Samaj Party, which had contested on 87 seats, had a vote share of just 4.11 percent. The party could not win any of the seats.
The Aam Aadmi Party, contesting its first Assembly polls in Haryana, too was decimated with a vote share of just 0.48 per cent. Others, including Dushyant-Chautala led Jannayak Janata Party and independents, have secured 27.33 per cent of votes.
Here's a list of constituency-wise winners in the Haryana Assembly election 2019:
|Constituency
|Party
|Winners
|Adampur
|INC
|Kuldeep Bishnoi
|Ambala Cantt.
|BJP
|Anil Vij
|Ambala City
|BJP
|Aseem Goel Naneola
|Assandh
|BSP
|Narendra Singh
|Ateli
|BJP
|Sitaram
|Badhra
|JJP
|Naina Singh
|Badkhal
|BJP
|Seema Trikha
|Badli
|INC
|Kuldeep Vats
|Badshahpur
|Independent
|Rakesh Daultabad
|Bahadurgarh
|INC
|Rajinder Singh Joon
|Ballabhgarh
|BJP
|Mool Chand Sharma
|Baroda
|INC
|Sri Krishan Hooda
|Barwala
|JJP
|Jogi Ram Sihag
|Bawal (SC)
|BJP
|Dr Banwari Lal
|Bawani Khera (SC)
|BJP
|Bishamber Singh
|Beri
|Congress
|Raghuvir Singh
|Bhiwani
|BJP
|Ghanshyam Saraf
|Dabwali
|Congress
|Amit Sihag
|Dadri
|Independent
|Sombir
|Ellenabad
|INLD
|Abhay Singh Chautala
|Faridabad
|BJP
|Rajesh Nagar
|Faridabad (NIT)
|Congress
|Neeraj Sharma
|Fatehabad
|BJP
|Dura Ram
|Ferozepur Jhirka
|Congress
|Mamman Khan
|Ganaur
|BJP
|Nirmal Rani
|Garhi Sampla-Kiloi
|INC
|Bhupinder Singh Hooda
|Gharaunda
|BJP
|Harvinder Kalyan
|Gohana
|Congress
|Jagbir Singh Malik
|Guhla (SC)
|JJP
|Ishwar Singh
|Gurgaon
|BJP
|Sudhir Singla
|Hansi
|BJP
|Vinod Bhayana
|Hathin
|BJP
|Praveen Dagae
|Hisar
|BJP
|Dr Kamal Gupta
|Hodal (SC)
|BJP
|Jagdish Nayar
|Indri
|BJP
|Ram Kumar
|Israna (SC)
|INC
|Balbir Singh
|Jagadhri
|BJP
|Kanwar Pal
|Jhajjar (SC)
|INC
|Geeta Bhukkal
|Jind
|BJP
|Dr Krishan Lal Middha
|Julana
|JJP
|Amarjeet Dhanda
|Kaithal
|BJP
|Leela Ram
|Kalanaur (SC)
|INC
|Shakuntla Khatak
|Kalawali (SC)
|INC
|Shishpal Singh
|Kalayat
|BJP
|Kamlesh Dhanda
|Kalka
|Congress
|Pardeep Chaudhary
|Karnal
|BJP
|Manohar Lal
|Kharkhauda (SC)
|Congress
|Jaiveer Singh
|Kosli
|BJP
|Laxman Singh Yadav
|Ladwa
|Congress
|Mewa Singh
|Loharu
|BJP
|Jai Parkash Dalal
|Mahendragarh
|INC
|Rao Dan Singh
|Meham
|Independent
|Balraj Kundu
|Mulana (SC)
|INC
|Varun Chaudhary
|Nalwa
|BJP
|Ranbir Gangwa
|Nangal chaudhry
|BJP
|Dr. Abhe Singh Yadav
|Naraingarh
|INC
|Shalley
|Narnaul
|BJP
|Om Prakash Yadav
|Narnaund
|JJP
|Ram Kumar Gautam
|Narwana (SC)
|JJP
|Ram Niwas
|Nilokheri (SC)
|Independent
|Dharma Pal Gonder
|Nuh
|Congress
|Aftab Ahmed
|Palwal
|BJP
|Deepak Manga
|Panchkula
|BJP
|Gian Chand Gupta
|Panipat City
|BJP
|Parmod Kumar Vij
|Panipat Rural
|BJP
|Mahipal Dhanda
|Pataudi (SC)
|BJP
|Satya Parkash
|Pehowa
|BJP
|Sandeep Singh
|Prithla
|Independent
|Nayan Pal Rawat
|Punahana
|INC
|Mohd Ilyas
|Pundri
|Independent
|Randhir Singh Gollen
|Radaur
|INC
|Bishan Lal
|Rai
|BJP
|Mohan Lal Badoli
|Rania
|Independent
|Ranjit Singh
|Ratia (SC)
|BJP
|Lakshman Napa
|Rewari
|BJP
|Chiranjeev Rao
|Rohtak
|BJP
|Bharat Bhushan Bhatra
|Sadhaura (SC)
|BJP
|Renu Bala
|Safidon
|BJP
|Bachan Singh Arya
|Samalkha
|Congress
|Dharam Singh Chhoker
|Shahbad (SC)
|JJP
|Ram Karan
|Sirsa
|Haryana Lokhit Party
|Gopal Kanda
|Sohna
|BJP
|Sanjay Singh
|Sonipat
|Congress
|Surender Panwar
|Thanesar
|BJP
|Subhash Sudha
|Tigaon
|BJP
|Rajesh Nagar
|Tohana
|JJP
|Devender Singh Babli
|Tosham
|INC
|Kiran Choudhary
|Uchana kalan
|JJP
|Dushyant Chautala
|Uklana (SC)
|JJP
|Anoop Dhanak
|Yamunanagar
|INLD
|Dilbag Singh
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Oct 25, 2019 14:30:23 IST