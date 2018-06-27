Conspiracy against Devendra Fadnavis being hatched in home department, claims Shiv Sena; urges Maharashtra CM to be watchful

Mumbai: Citing the recent arrest of Bank of Maharashtra MD and CEO, the Shiv Sena on said "conspirators" have infiltrated the home department headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and are hatching conspiracies against him.

The Sena also said Fadnavis was not paying attention to the home department. In an editorial published in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said the home department, as well as state DGP, was kept in the dark about the arrest of Bank of Maharashtra MD and CEO Ravindra Marathe.

The Economic Offences Wing of Pune Police had last week arrested Marathe and other top officials of the bank on charges of misusing their official positions for sanctioning and disbursing loan to Pune-based builder DS Kulkarni's firm DSKDL.

Marathe was granted bail on Wednesday.

According to Sena, Marathe was arrested only to put the chief minister in spot and buzz is that this is a conspiracy hatched by the anti-Fadnavis camp, which is a cause of worry.

"The first question arises after the arrest of the top banker is who is running the Home department while keeping the CM in the dark. Another question is who is involved in a conspiracy against the CM?" the edit said. Appealing Fadnavis to take care, the Sena said the home department has become porous and enemies of the chief minister have gained entry to it, which is a cause of worry.

"It had happened that secret information and details of security of VIPs is sold to outsiders. Hence, if enemies have taken over the home department then it is a serious issue. Politics is not like a game of chess anymore. Politics now has become a game of deception, murders, and betrayal," the Sena said.

Sena said the chief minister is a naive person and a dedicated party worker who spends all his time in increasing his party's base and fighting elections and thus is not attentive to the home portfolio.

"It seems the anti-Fadnavis camp is taking advantage of this situation. Suspicious activities can be seen around the chief minister nowadays. People who have murdered a few people and are now out have joined the internal camp of the BJP and are seen around Fadnavis," it said.

The Sena said, "there is a conspiracy against the chief minister in the home department. Some dubious people have infiltrated the home department, as a result of which Maharashtra burned in the Bhima-Koregaon incident". "The same anti-Fadnavis camp is responsible for rapes and murders. The same people are responsible for the murder of the owner of a coaching class in Latur. This is worse than Naxalism," the Sena said.

In the edit, an appeal was made to BJP leaders (Raosaheb) Danve, (Ashish) Shelar, (Eknath) Khadse, and (Nitin) Gadkari "to shed light over the issue".