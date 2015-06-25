Politics

#CongressMurdersDemocracy: Twitter pulls up party on 40th anniversary of the Emergency

Twitter has been tweeting about the Emergency in early this morning with the hashtags #CongressMurdersDemocrazy and #TheDemocracy.

FP Staff June 25, 2015 12:31:43 IST
On the 40th anniversary of the Emergency rule in India, the country took to Twitter to talk about their memories, opinions and concerns about the period.

PM Modi, obviously, joined the bandwagon and called it “one of India's darkest periods”.

file photo of 1975. getty images

On 25 June, 1975 the then prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in India citing grave threat to her government and sovereignty of the country from both internal and external forces.

PM Modi, who was 25 years old at the time, said it brought back many memories. He also mentioned socialist leader Jai Prakash Narayan who he said had helped safeguard democracy. He also recalled that lakhs of people had resisted the Emergency declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day in 1975.

From sharing personal stories from that period to recounting their forefathers' tales, Twitterati has been on a sharing spree.

Here are a few of the tweets:

