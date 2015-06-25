Twitter has been tweeting about the Emergency in early this morning with the hashtags #CongressMurdersDemocrazy and #TheDemocracy.

On the 40th anniversary of the Emergency rule in India, the country took to Twitter to talk about their memories, opinions and concerns about the period.

PM Modi, obviously, joined the bandwagon and called it “one of India's darkest periods”.

On 25 June, 1975 the then prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in India citing grave threat to her government and sovereignty of the country from both internal and external forces.

PM Modi, who was 25 years old at the time, said it brought back many memories. He also mentioned socialist leader Jai Prakash Narayan who he said had helped safeguard democracy. He also recalled that lakhs of people had resisted the Emergency declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day in 1975.

From sharing personal stories from that period to recounting their forefathers' tales, Twitterati has been on a sharing spree.

Here are a few of the tweets:

26 June 1975 :: Foreign Media Reports , India Declares State of Emergency, 100 Political Enemies of Indira Arrested pic.twitter.com/vuyluuvxj2 — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) June 25, 2015

We mark 40 years of one of India's darkest periods- the Emergency, when the then political leadership trampled over our democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2015

Inspired by the call of JP, several men & women across India selflessly immersed themselves in the movement to safeguard our democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2015

We are very proud of the lakhs of people, who resisted the Emergency & whose efforts ensured that our democratic fabric is preserved. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2015

Personally, the Emergency brings back many memories. As youngsters, we learnt a lot during the anti-Emergency movement. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2015

Emergency was a great opportunity to work with a wide spectrum of leaders & organisations fighting for the same goal- return of democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2015

A vibrant liberal democracy is the key to progress. Let us do everything possible to further strengthen our democratic ideals & ethos. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2015

Happy Emergency Day to all. To be celebrated as a desi Father's Day bcoz they escaped Sanjay's idea of your existence today. — Peter Vas (@peter_vas) June 25, 2015

Today was the Black Day For Democracy in 1975!! #CongressMurdersDemocracy — Madhur Gupta (@MadhurIndian) June 25, 2015