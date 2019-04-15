Congress would never allow booth-level worker to become the Chief Minister, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Sanguem: Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that the Congress will never allow a common worker like him to rise to the post of chief minister of a state, which is possible only in his party BJP.

“I have grown from a party worker to the post of chief minister. I don’t think the Congress will ever allow any booth level worker to become the chief minister. My father was not an MLA or an MP. He was a common worker of the party," said Sawant. He said the present state government is a continuation of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar-led coalition and will implement his vision in the next three years. “I am yet to complete one month. We have to follow the vision of Parrikar, who always asked us to be positive." "If he were alive, he would have told that Narendra Modi should be made next prime minister. If we want to fulfil his wish, then we should win both the seats," said the chief minister.

“Last two years, it was Parrikar-led government. For the next three years also it would be Parrikar government. His vision will be implemented in the state,” said Sawant while addressing BJP's booth workers conference. Speaking about the issue of employment, he said: “We will create 8,000 to 10,000 employment opportunities in government sector and 20,000-30,000 in the private sector during the next three years.” “I have seen how employment has been an important issue with the common people. In the next three years, we will have to give stress on human development. When we speak about human development, we will take care of career education to employment,” he said.

Talking about his own government, Sawant said: “This is a government of coalition with the GFP and Independents. MGP was with us. Their MLAs came to us on their own.” “We took the decision in the interest of the state and its people. For us, the state is first and second is the interest of the party,” said Sawant.

Goa will vote for two Lok Sabha constituencies in the third phase of elections on 23 April. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

