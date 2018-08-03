Congress Working Committee: NRC to be key agenda at second Rahul Gandhi-led meet to be held tomorrow

With less than a year to go for the General Election, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has emerged as a boon for the Opposition to take on the BJP. Whether it succeeds or not, only time will tell. In its upcoming Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on 4 August, the party hopes to leverage the issue to its advantage. NRC is likely to be the key agenda at Saturday's CWC meet.

"NRC is going to be the main agenda at the CWC meeting on Saturday, because it's the most important issue in the country right now. The way the Centre has initiated the process in Assam, has badly affected a large number of people who belong to the state and are not outsiders. We have been told that indigenous people have been affected — including the tea plantation labourers — in large numbers," a Congress leader told Firstpost.

After reconstituting the CWC under Congress president Rahul Gandhi on 17 July, the first meeting was held on 22 July at Parliament Annexe building. Among the barrage of issues flagged for the upcoming meeting, NRC will play a crucial role for the party to garner support from the Opposition block in building consensus for a united Opposition ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. "The NRC was aimed at reflecting the aspirations of Assamese people and not as a tool to divide society, which the BJP government is making it out to be," said AICC communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The Congress will leave no stone unturned in whipping up the issue. The CWC meet will discuss ways on how to proceed with the NRC issue, the other political parties with whom it can join hands and the modus operandi to be adopted — both inside and outside Parliament — to put pressure on the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. The move is also significant after Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee met Rahul and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi along with other Opposition party leaders on Wednesday in New Delhi, to discuss the NRC of Assam and the possibility of Opposition parties fighting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together against the BJP.

As an aside, it was almost a week ago that the Congress had expressed its willingness to support Mayawati, Mamata or any other candidate not backed by the RSS/BJP for the prime ministerial post in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Prior to that, the Congress had announced that Rahul would be its PM candidate. Mamata’s visit to Rahul and Sonia is also significant in this backdrop. The Congress is likely to discuss possible alliances in poll-bound states in the CWC meet.

"The NRC will have repercussions on our relations with neighbouring country Bangladesh and will also lead to a humanitarian crisis. This is not an issue on which politics should be played. The Government of India must call a meeting of leaders of all political parties and must inform all about the steps it proposes to take on the situation. People and families should not be separated, nor should people be taken to any camps," senior Congress party leader and MP Anand Sharma had said on Tuesday.

Other issues on CWC meeting agenda

Besides the NRC, the other issues to be discussed in the meeting are related to upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the growing incidences of lynching, the economy and rising prices of essential commodities like LPG. Rahul had called for an emergency meeting of top Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh including Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh at his residence on 31 July. In the same meeting, besides chalking out poll strategy to be adopted ahead of the Assembly elections, the Congress president finalised his poll campaigning plan for Madhya Pradesh.

He will start his campaigning from the holy town of Omkareshwar in Khandwa district after paying a visit to the Jyotirlinga — dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The party will also discuss issues affecting the lives of common people in the country. "Discussions are likely to take place on inclusiveness — a factor the Congress strongly believes in. Another important issue is the plight of tribals, Dalits, backward sections and women," a party leader said. Strengthening of the party's organisational structure — from village-level to blocks, to districts and Pradesh committees (state-level) and to the AICC level — will be a point of discussion. "The aim is to strengthen the Congress at the grassroots and convey party’s policies and plans across the verticals," the leader added.