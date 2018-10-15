Congress workers show black flags to Vijay Rupani to protest against attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants

Lucknow: Congress workers on Sunday tried to show black flags to Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani to protest attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants in the state. Some party workers tried to show black flags to Rupani when his cavalcade was passing through the VIP guest house area here. They were, however, prevented by police.

Congress media coordinator Rajiv Bakshi claimed that black flags were shown to Rupani by the party's youth wing workers, who also raised slogans against him. He said that 150 party workers were detained by police but were later released. Rupani reached the state capital this evening to invite Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the launch ceremony of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 'Statue of Unity' at Narmada bank in Gujarat on 31 October. Rupani and Adityanath will address a joint press conference on Monday.

Non-Gujaratis, especially those hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were reportedly targeted in several parts of the state following the arrest of a Bihar native for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl earlier this month