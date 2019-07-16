Congress workers protest Nagpur University's move to include 'RSS' role in nation-building' in syllabus

Nagpur: Congress workers Tuesday protested at the Nagpur University against its decision to include a chapter on the 'role of RSS in nation-building' in BA course.

The Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) recently announced that it would include a chapter on the 'role of RSS in nation building' in its syllabus for second year of BA (History) course from this academic year.

The activists led by party spokesperson Atul Londhe later held discussions with RTMNU Vice Chancellor SP Kane in his chambers.

Londhe told reporters that the Sangh had no contribution in the freedom struggle of the country.

"Similarly, then president of Hindu Mahasabha, Syama Prasad Mookherjee, had allied with Fazlul Haq who had tabled a resolution for separate Pakistan in 1941," he said, adding that the RSS had even opposed the 'Quit India' movement against the British in 1942.

He said members of the Congress asked the VC to include these facts about the RSS in syllabus for students.

