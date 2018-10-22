Congress worker killed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area over dispute on social media; party suspects foul play

Mumbai: A Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death, reportedly over a post on social media, in suburban Ghatkopar in the wee hours Monday.

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan alleged that the assailants belonged to the BJP.

"Manoj Dubey (45) was stabbed by two unidentified assailants near Asalpha Metro Station around 1.30 am," a police official said.

According to the official, a police team took him to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Asked about some media reports which said a political post he had written on social media could have led to the killing, the official stated that the exact reason for the

attack was yet to be ascertained.

Chavan, a former chief minister, took to Twitter to allege that the culprits were BJP workers.

"BJP workers have brutally killed Congress worker Dubey. The Congress party strongly condemns the attack. It is not just the murder of Congress worker, but murder of

democracy," he said, demanding immediate arrest of the attackers.

The BJP has ushered in a trend of "wiping out" the political opponents while taking goons into its fold, he alleged.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil also slammed the BJP-led state government. "Is there rule of law or of goons in Maharashtra? The

government must answer this question," he tweeted.