Congress will restore special category status to Arunachal Pradesh, other North East states if elected to power: Rahul Gandhi in Itanagar

Itanagar: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said Tuesday his party will restore the special category status to Arunachal Pradesh and other states in the North East if elected to power.

"There are some states in the country which require special status because of their unique problems and difficulties such as connectivity, terrain, infrastructure," Rahul said at an election rally in Itanagar.

"During the Congress rule at the Centre, Arunachal Pradesh and other North East states used to enjoy special category status," he said.

He further said: "Arunachal Pradesh has a special place in the heart of the Congress party and we would like to have a dil ka rishta with the people of the state."

Rahul also said that the Congress will not allow the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be passed in Rajya Sabha because the bill is "detrimental" to the people of the North East.

"We will not allow the suppression of the people of North East," he said.

The Congress party will never attack the language, culture, customs and tradition of Arunachal Pradesh and other North East states, he said.

Election to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats will be held on 11 April.

