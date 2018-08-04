You are here:
Congress will pose one question a day for Vasundhara Raje govt in response to BJP's Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra

Aug 04, 2018

Jaipur: In response to BJP's 40-day Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra starting from Saturday, the Congress has decided to raise 40 questions — one question to be raised each day — for Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia.

"Our party will raise questions each day during the yatra which Raje would have to answer," said Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president, at a press conference.

File image of Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje. Reuters

The much-hyped 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra' will be flagged off by party chief Amit Shah from Rajsamand situated near Charbhuja temple on Saturday.

Pilot said despite the yatra being a political event, the government is seen spending taxpayers' money on it.

"We are keeping an eye on this political event as to when and where the government is using public money and machinery," he said.

He said as per an order, the chief engineer of the Public Works Department has been told to make arrangements at various public meetings to be held during the yatra.

Pilot said mob lynching was never heard of during Congress rule. "But now, Rajasthan is making continuous headlines for all the wrong reasons," he said.

"The Chief Minister during the last 4.5 years did not meet people. She will have to answer those who have been awaiting fulfilment of promises she made during her last yatra in 2013," he said.

Pilot disputed Raje's claim that her government has given employment to 15 lakh people. "She herself accepted the fact that cases like lynching are increasing due to unemployment in state," he said.

Pilot said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the state soon.


Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 00:06 AM

