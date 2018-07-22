You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

'Congress will fight under leadership of Rahul Gandhi': Randeep Surjewala lays out strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Politics FP Staff Jul 22, 2018 20:20:28 IST

At a press conference after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on Sunday, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi would spearhead the fight in the 2019 election.

Surjewala further said that for Congress, the 2019 elections is a fight not against an individual but an ideology of suppression and subjugation, reported CNN-News 18.

Party leaders have authorised Rahul to form an election campaign committee and take decisions on both pre-poll and post-poll alliances, Surjewala added.

Speaking about the Mahagathbandhan, Surejwala said that there will be real time negotiations as an alliance cannot be formed on rigidity. Surjewala earlier tweeted comments of various Congress leaders at the CWC meeting and said that Rahul urged Congress workers to "rise and fight" for India's oppressed.

Surjewala further added that the Congress is the only party to have a unit from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Porbandar to Tripura. Admitting that the party may have won fewer seats in the 2014 general election, he said that does not mean that the Congress' presence is not larger than any other political party in the country.

"We expect to better our 2004 performance. Once Congress becomes the single largest party of touching the magic number of 200 or more, naturally the party will be leading whoever wants to come and walk hand-in-hand. The Congress president would then be the only face to be projected," Surjewala added.

Surjewala also attacked the BJP, and said hopes are being dashed and democracy is being suppressed. He accused the BJP of attacking institutions, communities and individuals, and further said the rights of women, Dalits and the poor was being taken away.

Surjewala added that in some time, only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will remain in the party as its other leaders would leave the party. Surjewala said that the Shiv Sena has already announced that they will not contest elections under the leadership of Modi. Two regional parties, BJD and TPD, also left the NDA, Surjewala said. "There is no Bharatiya Janata Party anymore, there is only Modi Janata Party now," Surjewala added.


Updated Date: Jul 22, 2018 20:20 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores