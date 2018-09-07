Congress urges Goa governor Mridula Sinha to act against 'sanatani' organisations operating in state

Panaji: The Goa Congress on Friday urged Governor Mridula Sinha to act against what the party claimed were "sanatani" organisations operating in the state.

The party claimed that several people arrested recently in connection with the murder of rationalists and activists (in Maharashtra and Karnataka) were connected to such right-wing organisations.

"There are sanatani groups which operate in Goa and whose followers have been arrested in connection with the killing of rationalists. We demand that the governor take suo motu action against such organisations," Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said Friday.

A Congress delegation Friday met Governor Sinha here. The Maharashtra and Karnataka police, and the Central Bureau of Investigation, over the past few weeks have arrested several persons who they claim are linked to the killings of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar, MM Kalburgi and Govind Pansare, and journalist Gauri Lankesh.