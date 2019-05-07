Congress to hold review meeting on 10 May to discuss drought, political situation in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress will hold a review meeting to discuss the drought condition and political situation in the state on 10 May.

The BJP-led Maharashtra government in October last year declared drought in 151 talukas of the state.

Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan told reporters on Monday that in the meeting, the party leaders and workers from drought-hit areas will submit their feedback to the state leadership.

They will discuss the situation and ways to help the affected people. In the meeting, the party will also take stock of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and deliberate on preparations for the state Assembly polls due later this year, he said.

When asked about the Leader of Opposition's post in the Assembly after Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's resignation, Chavan said a due process was being followed and that the matter will come up for discussion in the meeting.

To another question, Chavan said the issue of anti-party activities will also be discussed in detail and necessary action would follow.

Chavan criticised the state government for issuing sale of bonds worth Rs 1,500 crore at 8.15 percent interest when the Assembly polls were just some months away.

"This is an outgoing government which is leaving a debt of more than Rs 5 lakh crore. What is its repaying capacity? Is it correct to issue bonds worth Rs 1,500 crore when the code of conduct will be enforced again in four months? This is not as per the democratic norms. What is the urgency?" he asked.

As per a notification issued on Saturday for sale of bonds of Rs 1,500 crore, the state government will have the option of raising an additional amount up to Rs 500 crore.

The funds received will be invested to provide money for the expenses of development programs of the state government.

