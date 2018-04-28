Congress to hold Jan Akrosh rally in New Delhi tomorrow, says protest aimed at representing turmoil of Indians

New Delhi: The Congress will hold a "Jan Akrosh Rally" in New Delhi on Sunday to showcase what it called the "public outrage" over the failures and corruption of the Modi government.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other prominent party leaders will address the rally at the Ramlila Maidan.

Party spokespersons Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ashok Gehlot said that the key issues related to farmers, women, national security, and "impropriety" of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh, CBSE paper leaks and mining issues would be raised at the rally to be held at the Ramlila Maidan.

The party's former president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other leaders will address the rally.

"We are holding this rally to represent the emotions and turmoil that every citizen of the country is going through," said Gehlot, a former Rajasthan chief minister.

"The rally will aim to bring overall change and awakening in the country... it will represent the outrage of the farmers, price rise, women security, and corruption occurring right under the nose of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Surjewala said.

Pointing out to the poor condition of farmers in the country, Surjewala said that they neither got any loan waivers nor their due rights.

He also rued that increasing prices of diesel and petrol were affecting the lives of the common man.

"The Modi government has collected Rs 10 lakh crore as excise and customs duty on oil in the past four years. Where is that money?"

There is also outrage over rising incidents of rape and women security, he said.

"The way Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal is found involved in a case of conflict of interest and gratification and how a Rs 10 share was sold for Rs 5,700 under the 'Modi model'... and the minister and his family hide it from everyone... there is an outrage in the nation," Surjewala said.

He also accused the Union government of compromising national security by not acting against the intrusion of the Chinese forces in Indian territory.