Congress to hold 35 press conferences, hold nationwide protests in November to highlight economic woes

New Delhi: The Congress will hold 35 press conferences between 1 and 8 November, and will also hold protests from 5 to 15 November to highlight the country's current economic situation.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal in a statement on 23 October had said that protests would be organised in districts and state capitals, which would be culminating in a massive programme in the national capital.

"It may be recalled that the decision in this regard was taken at the meeting headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi with senior leaders, party office bearers and incharges, Congress chief ministers and PCC presidents and CLP leaders on 12/13 September, but the earlier schedule of the programme slated between 15 October and 25 October had to be postponed because of the just-concluded assembly elections," the earlier statement said.

"The party appeals to the people across the country to come forward and make the arrogant government listen to their voice," the statement had further added.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .