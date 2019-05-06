Congress to decide on prime ministerial candidate after Lok Sabha election results on 23 May, says senior leader Harish Rawat

Ludhiana (Punjab): While a few mahagathbandhan or Opposition leaders are projecting Congress president Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate, senior party leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat said that they would decide after Lok Sabha election results on 23 May who the Prime Minister would be.

In Ludhiana to campaign for Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu, Rawat on Sunday said, "Our leader has said it clearly we'll decide after election results that who will be the Prime Minister."

"But like Sharad Pawar Ji has said it again and again, 'coalition Government has always been successful', an example of which is 2004-2014, when Singh was king," he added.

DMK president MK Stalin and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had batted for Rahul as a prime ministerial candidate.

Seven phased Lok Sabha elections which started on 11 April, will conclude on 1 9 May. Results will be announced on 23 May.

