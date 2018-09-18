Congress to crowdsource funds at party booths countrywide from 2 Oct-19 Nov; move part of 2019 election campaign

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Congress has decided to collect funds for campaigning through crowdsourcing from its 10 lakh booths across the country.

The mass campaigning to collect funds will start on 2 October and end on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi on 19 November.

The party has set a target to collect Rs 500 crore, which would translate to Rs 5,000 from every booth committee.

The Congress has also instructed all its booth committee workers to go door to door and collect small amounts, like Rs 5 and Rs 10, from every household. These workers are also expected to distribute campaign flyers and pamphlets.

This method, the Congress believes, will strengthen their hold on grassroots-level workers and supporters, who will feel more connected to the party by making direct contributions.

Speaking on the issue, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said: "The Congress will start a campaign from 2 October to reach out to people, discuss state and national issues and collect funds. Our workers will visit every booth, talk about state issues and connect with people.