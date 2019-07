Congress to convene legislature party meeting tomorrow to discuss political crises in Karnataka, Goa

Bengaluru: Amid the political crisis in Karnataka, Congress has convened a meeting of the legislature party on Monday. The meeting comes ahead of BJP's demand for a trust vote in the state Assembly.

Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah told ANI on Sunday that the meeting will be held before the start of the Assembly session. The Congress-JD(S) government has plunged into crisis following the resignation by several MLAs from the House.

Ten dissident Congress and JD(S) MLAs have moved the Supreme Court which has directed the Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to maintain status quo on their resignation and disqualification till 16 July.

State BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa had asked Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his government's majority in the Assembly on Monday. Kumaraswamy had on Friday told the Speaker that he was ready to seek a trust vote or face a no-confidence motion during the session which will go on 26 July.

