Congress taunts Narendra Modi over arrest of his 'dear friend' Nawaz Sharif, BJP hits back

A day after ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were arrested in Lahore by anti-corruption officials, the Congress tweeted out an old picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sharif holding hands and sarcastically asked what Sharif's 'dear friend' had to say about the arrest.

Nawaz Sharif has been arrested on corruption charges. We’d like to know what his dear friend, PM Modi has to say about this. pic.twitter.com/VpIfJplfMX — Congress (@INCIndia) July 14, 2018

The Congress' jibe made a reference to the prime minister's visit to Lahore in 2015 on his way back from Afghanistan, where he had personally greeted Sharif on his birthday and also attended his granddaughter’s wedding. In response, the BJP said, "Not just the prime minister, every person in the country is saying the same thing — politicians in India who are out on bail should be sent to jail as well." The saffron party alluded to ongoing criminal cases against several Congress leaders, including its party president Rahul Gandhi.

प्रधानमंत्री जी क्या देश का हर आदमी इस पर यही कह रहा है कि... ‘भारत में भी जो नेता बेल पर घूम रहे हैं, उन्हें भी जेल में जाना ही है!’ https://t.co/HPizCRAS4H — BJP (@BJP4India) July 14, 2018

Modi at a public rally in Jaipur on 7 July had said that Congress is now being called “bail gaadi” as many of its leaders are out on bail.

The war of words between the two parties comes a day after Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were arrested on their arrival in Pakistan on Friday.

Both Sharif and Maryam have been sentenced by an accountability court to 10 and 7 years in prison respectively.

Sharif was disqualified by Pakistan's Supreme Court last year in the Panama Papers case.

With inputs from PTI