Congress taunts Narendra Modi for 41 international trips, asks Guinness World Records to acknowledge PM's achievement

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 12, 2018 10:14:12 IST

Panaji: The Goa unit of the Congress on Wednesday wrote to Guinness World Records demanding that a record for the "highest number of foreign trips" be registered in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name.

"We are overwhelmed and extremely happy to suggest the name of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has set the world record of making 41 trips to 52 countries in his tenure of four years," read the letter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a file phot. AFP

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AFP

Copies of the letter, written by Goa Congress spokesperson Sankalp Amonkar, were given to the media.

Modi has spent Rs 355,30,38,465 on his foreign visits, the letter claimed.

"The prime minister has become a role model for future generations of India as no other prime minister in the world has travelled (so much) across the countries of the world in their respective tenures," the letter said.

"We would like to inform you that in his tenure the value of Indian rupee skidded to 69.03 against the US dollar making the Indian currency most vulnerable and worst- performing currency in Asia," the letter added.

Speaking to reporters, Amonkar claimed that the prime minister had spent more time abroad than in India.


Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 10:14 AM

