Congress starts work on 2019 Lok Sabha elections manifesto; party to draw up 'people's document'

The recently appointed manifesto committee of the Congress met for the first time on Monday to start the process of preparing the party’s manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Apart from the manifesto committee, other key election-related panels set up by Congress president Rahul Gandhi have also started meetings to shape the party’s campaign strategy.

The focus of the manifesto committee will be to prepare a “people’s manifesto”, said reports. According to The Indian Express, the panel would soon be divided into sub-groups and the members would then travel across the country to hold public consultations. “We will seek suggestions from all — from farmers to industry to youth and students to women, Dalit groups and tribals,” a leader who attended the meeting told The Indian Express.

“It was a preliminary meeting but the broad idea will be to go to the people. We have held some good consultations in Gujarat and Karnataka and also in the Northeast and lots of inputs were taken. People could see that the Congress was listening,” another leader said, according to the report.

The committee is also expected to discuss on ideas like drawing up special manifesto for target groups and having a separate document for youth and women and reserved constituencies. The group will have consultations with different people with varied demographic, gender and occupations in various regions across the country, The Hindu reported. "This is the template that our party has been following since 2014,” a Congress source told The Hindu.

The 19-member committee whose focus would be on drafting a document on issues such as job creation, strengthening small and medium enterprises and agricultural productivity, would meet again on Saturday. The committee include party veterans like former finance minister P Chidambaram, Salman Khurshid, Jairam Ramesh, Kumari Selja, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, among others. Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, Sachin Rao, and former MP Meenakshi Natarajan are also part of the committee.