Congress stakes claim to form Goa govt again, writes to governor saying BJP has ‘lost trust of people’

Panaji: The Goa Congress on Saturday urged Governor Mridula Sinha to dismiss the BJP-led coalition regime and invite the party to form the government in the state.

In a letter to Sinha, the leader of opposition in the Goa legislative assembly, Chandrakant Kavlekar, claimed that the Congress party has the majority to form the government in Goa and that “the numbers of the BJP may further dwindle” in the state Assembly.

Congress stakes claim to form government in Goa; writes to Governor to dismiss BJP-led govt which is in "minority" & call "single-largest party Congress to form govt".Also states in its letter, "any attempt to bring Goa under President's rule will be illegal & will be challenged" pic.twitter.com/EZ125NRO0a — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

"Consequent upon the sad demise of BJP MLA Francis D’Souza, the BJP government led by Manohar Parrikar which has long lost the trust of people has also lost the strength of the house (legislative house)," Chandrakant said in his letter to the governor. Former deputy chief minister Francis D’Souza died last month after a prolonged battle with cancer.

He urged the Governor to dismiss the incumbent government while claiming that the Congress party has the majority to form the government in Goa. “It is therefore incumbent upon you (Governor) to dismiss this government and ensure that Congress party which is the single largest party in the august house and is presently enjoying the majority be called to form the government,” the Opposition leader wrote in his letter.

Chandrakant also threatened to challenge any decision that is in ‘violation’ of the constitutional mandate to invite the single largest party to form the state government. He warned that attempt to bring the state under President’s rule will be undemocratic and illegal. “Kindly note that any action in violation of the constitutional mandate to invite the single largest party to form the government and any attempt to bring the state under President’s rule will be undemocratic and will be challenged, as deemed fit."

Chandrakant also "hoped" that the governor will uphold the constitutional mandate.

This comes at a time when the health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is said to falling although BJP leaders have denied it. The Congress party had staked to form the government in October last year too but then its claims were not accepted by the Governor. The present strength of the Goa Assembly stands at 37 instead of 40.

