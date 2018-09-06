Congress slams KCR's decision to dissolve Telangana Assembly, alleges he has a 'dubious pact' with Narendra Modi

The Congress on Thursday attacked Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on his decision to dissolve the state Assembly, alleging that he has an understanding with the BJP.

The statement was made by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a party leader from West Bengal, reports have said.

“The chief minister must have received assurances from the NDA," he said.

Sravan Dasoju, the chief spokesperson of the Congress' Telangana unit also expressed a similar view, alleging that there was a 'dubious pact' between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rao.

"The state was formed after so much of struggle and sacrifices. People had so many hopes of development, farm issues being addressed and empoloyment generation but all these promises have not been fulfilled," he said.

Ending weeks of speculation, the Telangana government recommended the dissolution of the state assembly on Thursday.

A resolution recommending the dissolution of the House was adopted at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday afternoon.

With inputs from PTI