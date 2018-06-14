Congress slams Arun Jaitley for writing hollow, wasteful blogs: In one week, finance minister wrote 3 scathing Facebook posts

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Arun Jaitley has been forced into a sabbatical from work ever since undergoing a kidney transplant last month. Needless to say, he has a fair bit of time on his hands. And he has been using that time to turn blogger.

Since being discharged from hospital on 4 June, Jaitley has written a series of blog posts on a variety of topics, even catching the Congress' attention. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Thursday that Jaitley's blogs are a clear case of finding lost political relevance by "churning out unadulterated lies".

The Congress' response came over a week after Jaitley wrote a lengthy blog post (on 6 June) on Facebook targeting Rahul Gandhi.

"Every time I listen to the view of Shri Rahul Gandhi, both inside and outside Parliament, I ask myself the same question – How much does he know? When will he know? Listening to his speech delivered in Madhya Pradesh today reaffirms my curiosity about the answer. Is he being inadequately briefed or is he being a little too liberal with his facts (sic)," he wrote.

Jaitley's comment had come on the same day Rahul targeted the Narendra Modi government during a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur.

The Union minister wrote a point-by-point rebuttal of the arguments raised by Rahul, denying the Congress president's allegation that the Central government waived the loans of Rs 2.5 lakh crore of the 15 top industrialists, saying this is factually and completely false. The government, he said, has not waived a single rupee due from any industrialist. "The facts are to the contrary," Jaitley wrote in his post.

The Union minister also said those who owed money to the banks and other creditors have been declared insolvent and removed from their companies by Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) enacted by the Modi government. "These loans were given largely during the UPA Government," said Jaitley.

On Gandhi's comment that Modi has given Rs 35,000 crore each to two diamond jewellers who have now escaped out of the country, Jaitley said this is factually false. He added that the banking fraud started in 2011 when the UPA II was in power and it was only detected during the NDA period.

Two days later, Jaitley wrote another post, this time elaborating on the IBC and what it entails.

"Sound and structured real estate developers would remain. The 'fly by night' operators would be eliminated. Projects would be completed in reasonable time and investors would get their share of allotments expeditiously," he wrote.

Jaitley also said that construction is recording a double-digit growth and real estate regulator RERA and the new ordinance would only catalyse this process further. The new ordinance equates an "allottee" of a "real estate project" to be a person having a commercial effect of borrowing as he is now treated as a financial creditor, Jaitley said.

"He can initiate corporate insolvency for a resolution against the errant developer. He acquires the right to be on the committee of creditors. He gets voting right. He can influence the resolution process. In the unlikely eventuality of liquidation, he stands at par with other financial creditors," he added.

On Wednesday, Jaitley was at it again, targeting the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, saying the party is "ideology-less". He also accused the party of being "obsessed" with the prime minister.

Observing that the UPA government during 2008-2014 indiscriminately lent money through banks to 15 big loan defaulters, Jaitley said Rahul prefers the "Gobbelian traditions to say the exact opposite".

"For a president of a national party not to understand this basic procedure of bank functioning should be a matter of concern to the entire party as also the country. In dynastic parties, political positions are heritable. Unfortunately, wisdom is not heritable. It has to be acquired through learning," he wrote in the post titled 'Is Congress Becoming Ideologyless? Is Anti-Modism its only ideology?'.

With inputs from agencies