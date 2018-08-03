Congress' shifting stance on Assam NRC updation process in Parliament hands over advantage to BJP

A belated realisation seems to have dawned on the Congress leadership that its strident opposition to the National Register of Citizens in Assam — including the process of identification, disenfranchisement and possible deportation of illegal immigrants — is turning out to be politically counterproductive to it, and beneficial to the BJP.

The Congress' stance on Friday was in marked contrast to its attitude in Parliament and outside for the last four days, when the party along with the Trinamool Congress indulged in competitive shrillness to berate the NRC process.

The manner in which the debate was shaped by the Opposition — including the Congress, TMC, RJD, SP, BSP, Left Front, DMK, JD(S) and others — ensured that although the NRC exercise was limited to Assam, it evoked strong public opinion across the country. This handed over the nationalism plank — framed in terms of the interests of Indians as against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants — to the BJP on a platter. It may influence the minds of a large number of voters throughout the country. It is suspected that over the years, illegal Bangladeshi migrants have spread to different parts of the country, not just in eastern and north India but even in Kerala.

Consider the contrast between the positions the Congress has taken in the past four days, and the one is taking now.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu placed on record that home minister Rajnath Singh had made himself available in the House to respond to the concerns of the Opposition, but Singh was not allowed to speak. On Friday, after four days of disruption in the Upper House, the home minister was finally allowed to speak on the NRC issue.

Rajnath Singh gave a detailed account of the historical and judicial context in which the current exercise of preparing the NRC draft is being undertaken. During this, he stated a point over which the Congress had a serious objection — the mentioning of Rajiv Gandhi, and the 1985 Assam Accord signed in his presence. The Assam Accord had mentioned the issue of taking action to expel foreigners who entered the state illegally. Singh mentioned that the Manmohan Singh-led government had taken a tentative step towards updating the NRC in 2005, but later shelved the idea. The home minister presented the same facts as BJP chief Amit Shah, albeit in a different tone and tenor.

It should be recalled that Shah had said that the NRC is the soul of the Assam Accord signed by Rajiv Gandhi, but only the current government had the guts to go ahead with it. In response to this statement, Congress MPs protested and disrupted the proceedings of the House. The Congress had even sought an apology from Shah for making a reference to Rajiv Gandhi, and demanded that his remarks about the former prime minister be expunged. The party's argument was that it was an insult to all prime ministers from Rajiv Gandhi onwards.

It is intriguing as to why the Congress sought an apology from Shah and demanded the deletion of his remarks on Rajiv Gandhi from the records. The role of all individuals in the 1985 Assam Accord is a matter of recorded history.

The Congress, in a change of strategy on Friday, fielded speakers from Assam to give short speeches in response to the home minister's statement, and seek 'clarifications.' There has been a clear division of opinion over the issue between the Congress’s Assam unit and the central party leadership. When Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal held an all-party meeting, the Congress had approved of the exercise.

In the Rajya Sabha, Ripun Bora and Bhubaneshwar Kalita of the Congress (both from Assam) sought to give credit to Rajiv Gandhi and subsequent Congress governments for the NRC. They endorsed the home minister's contention that the Narendra Modi government was committed to take this exercise to its logical conclusion. Bora said that Rajiv Gandhi 'understood the danger to the people of Assam' from illegal immigrants.

Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad, too, spoke in the House, but their participation was not consequential.

In the Lok Sabha, the Congress fielded Gaurav Gogoi, the son of three-time chief minister Tarun Gogoi. The latter has expressed support for the NRC, and has claimed that it was his brainchild. However, it seems that the president of his party, Rahul Gandhi, had not been listening to voices from Assam thus far.

The Congress’s changed position on the NRC would make Amit Shah smile. His stand has been vindicated.