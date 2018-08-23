Congress shares pictures from Rahul Gandhi's visit to Germany; Twitterverse gets fodder for memes

The Congress on Thursday posted pictures on social media of its president Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Germany as part of his four-day visit to Europe. However, the party inadvertently provided netizens at least a day's fodder for memes.

In the first batch of pictures, Rahul is seen looking in various directions while standing inside the German federal parliament Bundestag.

In the second batch, Rahul is seen walking through the well-lit 'Archive of German Members of Parliament', with his hand raised in one of the pictures, giving an illusion of him touching a lightbulb.

CP @RahulGandhi walks through the 'Archive of German Members of Parliament', the 'archive' has boxes labeled with every MP elected to the Bundestag from 1919 & 1999. The 'archive boxes' resemble brick walls, which are a metaphor for the foundation of the parliamentary structure. pic.twitter.com/o6Fi2ak5Sx — Congress (@INCIndia) August 23, 2018

Twitterati had a field day, as users shared memes made out of Rahul's photographs. Congress' main rival BJP, too, wasted no time in taking a dig at the party chief.

Even we couldn't resist retweeting this 😉 https://t.co/M0y9Uvun7M — BJP (@BJP4India) August 23, 2018

Me during viva in college time. pic.twitter.com/4qBZAfFs1a — Aditi Sharma (@IAS_ADITI_) August 23, 2018

That reaction when people of india ask from @RahulGandhi what is your visions for India's future pic.twitter.com/CTT5gsd5sB — Bhrustrated® (@AnupamUncl) August 23, 2018

Why is he trying to touch the bulbs? Aloo se sona nikala tha aab bulb se kya nikalega? — Un-bhadralok bangali (@goonereol) August 23, 2018

Rahul Gandhi looking for alliance partners for 2019 elections... pic.twitter.com/l5SkMqsUse — Un-bhadralok bangali (@goonereol) August 23, 2018

Question - How many Congressi does it take to change Light Bulb ??? Answer - 102 Rahul Gandhi to attempt it, Sam Pitroda to actually do it, and 100 Congressi required to Trend - "Rahul Gandhi : a Bulb-Changer" pic.twitter.com/q4nfoP6jxO — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) August 23, 2018

How many Light bulb does it take to change Rahul Gandhi? pic.twitter.com/35L4icZyy5 — 🅱 h a r g a v (@bhargavDchandra) August 23, 2018

Why should others troll Rahul Gandhi when his own IT cell is doing a splendid job at it — Masakadzas (@Nesenag) August 23, 2018

Rahul, who left for his visit to UK and Germany on 21 August, is scheduled to return to India on 25 August.