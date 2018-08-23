Congress shares pictures from Rahul Gandhi's visit to Germany; Twitterverse gets fodder for memes

The Congress on Thursday posted pictures on social media of its president Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Germany as part of his four-day visit to Europe. However, the party inadvertently provided netizens at least a day's fodder for memes.
In the first batch of pictures, Rahul is seen looking in various directions while standing inside the German federal parliament Bundestag.
The many facets of Rahul Gandhi. #Bundestag pic.twitter.com/MtoNs1TxjO
— Congress (@INCIndia) August 23, 2018
In the second batch, Rahul is seen walking through the well-lit 'Archive of German Members of Parliament', with his hand raised in one of the pictures, giving an illusion of him touching a lightbulb.
CP @RahulGandhi walks through the 'Archive of German Members of Parliament', the 'archive' has boxes labeled with every MP elected to the Bundestag from 1919 & 1999. The 'archive boxes' resemble brick walls, which are a metaphor for the foundation of the parliamentary structure. pic.twitter.com/o6Fi2ak5Sx — Congress (@INCIndia) August 23, 2018
Twitterati had a field day, as users shared memes made out of Rahul's photographs. Congress' main rival BJP, too, wasted no time in taking a dig at the party chief.
Even we couldn't resist retweeting this 😉 https://t.co/M0y9Uvun7M — BJP (@BJP4India) August 23, 2018
Me during viva in college time. pic.twitter.com/4qBZAfFs1a — Aditi Sharma (@IAS_ADITI_) August 23, 2018
That reaction when people of india ask from @RahulGandhi what is your visions for India's future pic.twitter.com/CTT5gsd5sB — Bhrustrated® (@AnupamUncl) August 23, 2018
Why is he trying to touch the bulbs? Aloo se sona nikala tha aab bulb se kya nikalega? — Un-bhadralok bangali (@goonereol) August 23, 2018
Rahul Gandhi looking for alliance partners for 2019 elections... pic.twitter.com/l5SkMqsUse
— Un-bhadralok bangali (@goonereol) August 23, 2018
Question - How many Congressi does it take to change Light Bulb ??? Answer - 102 Rahul Gandhi to attempt it, Sam Pitroda to actually do it, and 100 Congressi required to Trend - "Rahul Gandhi : a Bulb-Changer" pic.twitter.com/q4nfoP6jxO — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) August 23, 2018
How many Light bulb does it take to change Rahul Gandhi? pic.twitter.com/35L4icZyy5
— 🅱 h a r g a v (@bhargavDchandra) August 23, 2018
Why should others troll Rahul Gandhi when his own IT cell is doing a splendid job at it — Masakadzas (@Nesenag) August 23, 2018
Rahul, who left for his visit to UK and Germany on 21 August, is scheduled to return to India on 25 August.
Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 20:13 PM