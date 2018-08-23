You are here:
Congress shares pictures from Rahul Gandhi's visit to Germany; Twitterverse gets fodder for memes

Politics FP Staff Aug 23, 2018 20:13:20 IST

The Congress on Thursday posted pictures on social media of its president Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Germany as part of his four-day visit to Europe. However, the party inadvertently provided netizens at least a day's fodder for memes.

In the first batch of pictures, Rahul is seen looking in various directions while standing inside the German federal parliament Bundestag.

In the second batch, Rahul is seen walking through the well-lit 'Archive of German Members of Parliament', with his hand raised in one of the pictures, giving an illusion of him touching a lightbulb.

Twitterati had a field day, as users shared memes made out of Rahul's photographs.  Congress' main rival BJP, too, wasted no time in taking a dig at the party chief.

Rahul, who left for his visit to UK and Germany on 21 August, is scheduled to return to India on 25 August.


