Congress says Priyanka Gandhi will end 'divisive politics' in Uttar Pradesh, exudes confidence over party's chances in Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been recently announced as the general secretary of Uttar Pradesh-East, on Thursday assured people that she will eradicate divisive politics in the state and will work towards uniting people.

During a meeting at the Congress headquarters on Thursday which was convened by party president Rahul Gandhi to discuss various strategies for the upcoming polls, Priyanka asserted that she will leave no stone unturned to ensure the Congress party’s victory in Uttar Pradesh.

She said, “I have taken this charge a few days ago and am trying to understand a lot of things, however, I would like to assure you that I will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the party benefits in the state.”

Elaborating upon the details of the meeting, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala stated: “Priyanka has assured that she will eliminate divisive politics in Uttar Pradesh and will work towards bringing people together. Moreover, she has also said that she will not sit peacefully till the time she ensures the victory of the Congress in the state."

A source present at the meeting told ANI that Rahul Gandhi has told both Uttar Pradesh secretaries, that is, Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia that they will not only have to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls but will also have to chalk out a plan to fight the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections in the state.

