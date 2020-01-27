Congress says PM 'not interested' in Constitution, claims package sent on R-Day to his office is being returned

The Congress on Tuesday said the copy of the Constitution it sent to Prime Minister Narenda Modi on the country's 71st Republic Day was returned as the prime minister was "just not interested in the Constitution."

" We tried, but Modiji is just not interested in the Constitution," the party tweeted from its official Twitter handle, along with a screenshot of a message from Amazon stating "Your package is being returned because it was refused at the delivery address or the order was cancelled."

The message shows that the package was sent to the Prime Minister's Office at Central Secratariat in New Delhi.

Dear people of India,

We tried, but Modi ji is just not interested in the Constitution. Ab kare toh kare kya? pic.twitter.com/eRX6g0n0iA — Congress (@INCIndia) January 27, 2020

The Congress sent a copy of the Constitution to the prime minister on Sunday and took a dig at Modi, saying "When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it."

Dear PM, The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it. Regards,

Congress. pic.twitter.com/zSh957wHSj — Congress (@INCIndia) January 26, 2020

In a tweet, the Grand Old Party also alleged that the Citizenship Amendment Act violates Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before law, irrespective of caste, creed and gender.

It is important to remember that it is enshrined in our Constitution that all persons are protected from discrimination of any form. Therefore, any attempt to draft laws based on discrimination are unconstitutional. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/njlDcorfeI — Congress (@INCIndia) January 26, 2020

The party also posted several tweets, accusing the government of subverting the Constitution through the CAA and the violent clampdown on peaceful protests.

Protests have broken out across the country, ever since the controversial law was passed by the Parliament last month. The government has clamped down on the protesters, especially in Uttar Pradesh where the police have recently booked anti-CAA protesters the under the stringent Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015.

The Congress also tweeted videos of its leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi reading out the Preamble and shared screenshots of relevant passages from the Constitution.

In a message on the eve of the Republic Day, Sonia Gandhi urged people on Saturday to rise above personal prejudices and stand united to protect the Constitution and its values, claiming that they are being attacked through a "deep-rooted" conspiracy.

