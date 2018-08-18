Congress revokes suspension of Mani Shankar Aiyar; senior leader back in party's primary membership 'with immediate effect'

The Congress on Saturday announced that Rahul Gandhi had approved revoking the suspension of senior politician Mani Shankar Aiyar from the party's primary membership. A statement issued by Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot said that the suspension was being revoked 'with immediate effect.'

INC COMMUNIQUE Announcement of the revocation of suspension of Shri Mani Shankar Aiyar from the Primary Membership of the Congress Party. pic.twitter.com/vQm1VpeVv8 — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) August 18, 2018

The 77-year-old was suspended from the Congress' primary membership on 7 December for making controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The former Union minister had called Modi a "neech kism ka aadmi" (a low life) in reaction to the prime minister's speech at the inauguration of the Ambedkar International Centre, where he had accused the Congress of undermining BR Ambedkar's legacy.

The Congress had held that Aiyar's remarks had undone the gains made by party president Rahul while campaigning for the Gujarat elections.

In January, Aiyar had said he was confident that the Congress will re-induct him in the party. "It (revocation of suspension) may happen either in the next six hours, or in the next six days, or in the next six weeks or in the next six years," Aiyar said. "I know that one day, I think they will take me back."