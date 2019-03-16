Congress releases third list of Lok Sabha candidates; Mukul Sangma, Revanth Reddy among 18 names

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Congress released its third list of candidates on Friday. Among the prominent names featured in the list of 18 candidates are Silchar MP Sushmita Dev, former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma, Shillong MP Vincent Pala, Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy, and Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. While the three sitting MPs will again contest from their seats, Sangma will fight for Tura, and Revanth Reddy will contest for the Malkajgiri seat.

The Congress Central Election Committee announces the third list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/h65DyWmcZH — Congress (@INCIndia) March 15, 2019

In the third list, the Congress has fielded candidates for five seats in Assam, eight in Telangana, two in Meghalaya and one each for Nagaland, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh. Other names in the list are Swarup Das (Karimganj seat), Gaurav Gogoi (Kaliabor), Sushanta Borgohain (Jorhat), Paban Singh Ghatowar (Dibrugarh), KL Chishi (Nagaland), Bharat Basnett (Sikkim), Ramesh Rathod (Adilabad), A Chandra Sekhar (Peddapalle), Ponnam Prabhakar (Karimnagar), K Madan Mohan Rao (Zahirabad), Gali Anil Kumar (Medak), Porika Balram Naik (Mahabubabad) and Tanuj Punia (Barabanki).

The Congress released the second list of 21 candidates on Wednesday including Priya Dutt from Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha seat, and Uttar Pradesh party unit chief Raj Babbar from Moradabad.

The Congress released its first list on 7 March, declaring the candidature of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli and Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi. The list of 15 candidates included 11 from Uttar Pradesh and four from Gujarat.

With inputs from agencies

