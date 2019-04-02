Congress releases new list of nine candidates for Lok Sabha polls; Krishna Punia fielded from Jaipur Rural, Mohan Joshi from Pune

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday released a list of nine candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The list includes one candidate from Gujarat, two from Maharashtra and six from Rajasthan.

Athlete Krishna Punia has been fielded from Jaipur Rural in Rajasthan while senior Congress leader Mohan Joshi will contest from Pune in Maharashtra.

Besides him, the party has fielded AJ Patel from Mahesana (Gujarat), Ulhas Patil from Raver (Maharashtra), Bharatram Meghwal from Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Rijju Jhunjhunuwala from Ajmer (Rajasthan), Devikinandan Gurjar from Rajsamand (Rajasthan), Rampal Sharma from Bhilwara (Rajasthan) and Pramod Sharma from Jhalawar-Baran (Rajasthan).

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from 11 April and will go on till 19 May. The result will be announced on 23 May.

