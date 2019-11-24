Congress releases manifesto for Jharkhand Assembly polls, promises farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, stringent law against lynchings

Ranchi: The Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls, promising a one-time farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh and a stringent law to deal with cases of lynching in the state.

Besides the loan-waiver assurance, the manifesto — released by AICC in-charge RPN Singh — pledged to free farmers from the clutches of money lenders and make the process of institutional loans easier.

"An effective 'Kisan Fasal Bima' will be introduced and adequate compensation to agriculture produce affected by pests and natural calamities will be provided, and modern tools and fertiliser will be given to farmers on suitable prices," it said.

The manifesto promised to enact a strict law against lynching on the grounds of caste, religion and sex, and measures for rehabilitation of the affected families.

The Congress has stitched an alliance with the JMM and the RJD in Jharkhand to contest the five-phase assembly elections between November 30 and December 20 to the 81-member House.

The party's statement also said the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy per quintal will be fixed at Rs 2,500, and there would be a separate MSP for fruits and vegetables. Steps would also be taken to provide proper price for forest produce.

Agriculture-related welfare schemes would be made available to landless farmers, workers and women, it said. The manifesto added that a commission would be set up to look into cases against social activists.

