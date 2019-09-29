You are here:
Congress releases list of candidates for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan bypolls

Politics Press Trust of India Sep 29, 2019 18:45:29 IST

  • Congress released a list of its candidates on Sunday for bypolls to a Lok Sabha seat and various Assembly constituencies in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan

  • 'Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved proposals for the candidature of Ashok Kumar for Samastipur-SC Lok Sabha constituency,' a party statement said

  • The list includes the names of Sayeeda Banu from Bihar, Rita Chaudhary and Harendra Mirdha from Rajasthan and Mannu Devi in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The Congress released a list of its candidates on Sunday for bypolls to a Lok Sabha seat and various Assembly constituencies in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved proposals for the candidature of Ashok Kumar for Samastipur-SC Lok Sabha constituency," a party statement said.

She has also approved the candidatures of Sayeeda Banu from the Kishanganj Assembly seat in Bihar, Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa in Rajasthan, Harendra Mirdha from the Khinwsar Assembly constituency in Rajasthan and Mannu Devi for the Balha-SC Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, it added.

