Congress releases list of 11 Lok Sabha candidates from Gujarat, West Bengal, Odisha

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday released a list of 11 candidates, including six from Gujarat and four from West Bengal, for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has fielded Sarat Patnaik from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat in Odisha.

In its list of six candidates from Gujarat, the party has fielded Parthibhai Bhatol from Banaskantha, Rajendra Thakor from Sabarkantha and Paresh Dhanani from Amreli. The party also fielded Manhar Patel from Bhavnagar, Bimal Shah from Kheda and Ashok Adhevada from Surat.

Besides announcing its Lok Sabha candidate for one seat in Odisha, the party also released a list of 9 candidates for the assembly polls in the state.

For West Bengal, the party nominated four candidates - Syed Shahid Imam from Kolkata Uttar, Lakshman Chandra Seth from Tamluk, Khandakar Mohammad Sifullah from Ghatal and Biswarup Mondal from Asansol.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.