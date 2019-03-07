Congress releases first list of candidates for LS polls; Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi, Sonia from Rae Bareli

The Congress on Thursday released its first list of 15 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi from Raebareli and party president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi.

Eleven of the 15 candidates whose names were announced on Thursday will contest from Uttar Pradesh and the other four from Gujarat.

Announcement of first list of candidates selected by Congress Central Election Committee for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/FEzssyx3uV — Congress (@INCIndia) March 7, 2019

Former Union ministers Salman Khurshid, Jitin Prasad and RPN Singh have been fielded from their traditional seats of Farrukhabad, Dhaurahra and Kushi Nagar respectively.

Former Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Nirmal Khatri will contest from Faizabad, while Bharatsinh Solanki, the party's ex-chief of the Gujarat unit, has been fielded from the state's Anand constituency.

On Wednesday, the Congress-led UPA kick started their electoral campaign in Tamil Nadu from Kanyakumari.

A meeting of the Congress Working Committee is scheduled in Ahmedabad on 12 March to devise strategies in the run-up to the general elections.

